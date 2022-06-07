This Ceiling Fan Trick Will Save You Money This Summer

During the hotter months, air conditioning can prove to be expensive after months of use. If you're noticing a stark increase in your electricity bills during these times, there's a money-saving trick you may want to know. To save you plenty of cash, while still keeping you relatively cool during summer heat waves, look no further than your ceiling fan.

While it might seem obvious to turn on a fan in place of AC, there's a specific way you can use a fan that will either keep you cooler or warmer. This is achieved by utilizing the specific motions of the fan, either spinning it clockwise or counterclockwise. When a fan's blades are turning counterclockwise, this creates a cooling, downward flow of air that pushes warm air away. This is especially useful during the summer and can provide some respite from the heat when you don't want to use too much power from your AC. When using a ceiling fan for a cooling effect as well as AC, you can raise your thermostat up to 4 degrees Fahrenheit without any discomfort, as estimated by the U.S. Department of Energy.

On the other hand, a clockwise-spinning fan will instead guide air upwards, moving warm air in. So, in the summer you'll want to make sure you're getting the most out of your fan and have it spinning counterclockwise. For most fans, this direction can be changed.