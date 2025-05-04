12 Lightweight Cordless Drills Perfect For Small Jobs & Everyday Tasks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Corded and cordless drills each have their uses, but for everyday necessities, cordless drills often come out on top. Corded models are an ideal option for consistent power and are great for heavy-duty tasks where access to an outlet isn't a problem. However, the obvious downside is that they sacrifice portability, which can be an unacceptable drawback when you're working in tight spaces, outdoors, or on jobs that require lots of mobility.

Cordless drills allow for that freedom of movement without the hassle of extension cords. Modern battery technology has also closed much of the performance gap, making cordless models often powerful enough for everything from hanging shelves to drilling through wood, drywall, and light metals. While they do require recharging and sometimes extra battery management, the trade-off is usually worth it for casual users and professionals.

For any beginners or casual users, lightweight cordless drills from the best major brands are the right starting point. They're easy to handle, versatile, and less intimidating than the bulkier corded options. Even experienced tradespeople appreciate the convenience of a compact cordless model for quick jobs.

