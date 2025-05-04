12 Lightweight Cordless Drills Perfect For Small Jobs & Everyday Tasks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Corded and cordless drills each have their uses, but for everyday necessities, cordless drills often come out on top. Corded models are an ideal option for consistent power and are great for heavy-duty tasks where access to an outlet isn't a problem. However, the obvious downside is that they sacrifice portability, which can be an unacceptable drawback when you're working in tight spaces, outdoors, or on jobs that require lots of mobility.
Cordless drills allow for that freedom of movement without the hassle of extension cords. Modern battery technology has also closed much of the performance gap, making cordless models often powerful enough for everything from hanging shelves to drilling through wood, drywall, and light metals. While they do require recharging and sometimes extra battery management, the trade-off is usually worth it for casual users and professionals.
For any beginners or casual users, lightweight cordless drills from the best major brands are the right starting point. They're easy to handle, versatile, and less intimidating than the bulkier corded options. Even experienced tradespeople appreciate the convenience of a compact cordless model for quick jobs.
Avid Power 20V Max ACD316
If you're hunting for an affordable, no-frills cordless drill for light-duty projects, the Avid Power 20V Max ACD136 deserves some consideration. It's lightweight at a little under 2.5 pounds with a battery and is easy to maneuver, making it a great choice for everyday household tasks. It delivers up to 280 in-lbs of torque with a two-speed setting (0–400 RPM and 0–1,400 RPM), which is more than enough for drilling into wood, plastic, and even some lighter metals.
The Avid Power drill also includes a 15+1 clutch for precise torque control, a 3/8-inch keyless chuck for quick bit changes, and a 22-piece accessory kit, which is a nice bonus at this price point. However, some reviewers noted that the battery life is relatively limited, recharge times can feel sluggish, and the overall durability is definitely not designed for heavy-duty work. It shines brightest on simple jobs like hanging shelves, assembling furniture, or installing curtain rods.
Customer feedback highlights how approachable and easy this drill is to use straight out of the box, though some caution that the chuck and overall build may wear down faster with frequent heavy use. Still, if your priority is budget and portability over brute strength, the Avid Power 20V Max nails the basics without draining your wallet, as it is available at just $39 through select retailers.
Black+Decker 20V Max LDX120C
The Black+Decker 20V Max LDX120C is also a great go-to choice. It's a little heavier than the Avid at 3.9 pounds, but it still has a compact design and ergonomic grip, making it ideal for tight spaces and prolonged use without fatigue. The 11-position clutch offers precise control, preventing overdriving or stripping screws, and there's even an integrated LED work light to enhance visibility in dimly lit areas.
The drill is powered by a 20V Max lithium-ion battery, meaning you can guarantee a decent runtime for light-duty projects. The only asterisk for that is that the included 1.5Ah battery may require frequent recharging during extended tasks. Other benefits include the drill's 3/8-inch keyless chuck, which allows for quick bit changes, and its variable speed trigger provides versatility across various materials.
While the LDX120C also excels in common tasks like assembling furniture, hanging pictures, and drilling into wood or plastic, it's not designed for heavy-duty applications. Users have reported challenges when drilling into harder materials or performing more demanding tasks. Additionally, the absence of a battery charge indicator is something to consider.
Overall, the Black+Decker 20V Max LDX120C makes our list as another solid, budget-friendly drill for small to medium projects at around $60.
Craftsman V20 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit CMCD700C1
The Craftsman V20 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit CMCD700C1 strikes a nice balance between affordability, durability, and everyday performance. It's exactly what DIYers and the standard homeowner might look for. It weighs 4.6 pounds, meaning it's still light enough for overhead projects but sturdy enough to feel durable in-hand. Craftsman's 20V Max battery system also powers the drill, offering decent runtime before needing a recharge.
Its speed maxes out at about 1,500 RPM, which means the Craftsman V20 can handle a variety of light construction tasks. Additionally, it features a 1/2-inch keyless chuck that accommodates a wide assortment of drill bits, and the integrated LED light is always a preferred bonus for better visibility in tight or dark spaces. The grip is especially well-contoured on this drill. It's great for comfort, especially for longer tasks.
The Craftsman V20 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit CMCD700C1 is rugged and has reliable performance at a reasonable price point, though customers have noted that it doesn't quite deliver the same raw power or battery life found in some high-ticket premium options. Most users, however, love how approachable it is and the drill/driver combo to best suit any needs. It's a kit that's dependable and covers all the basics for $60 to $80 depending on where you buy it and if there's a sale.
Skil PWRCore 12 Brushless DL6290A-10
The Skil PWRCore 12 Brushless DL6290A-10 is a hidden gem for anyone looking to squeeze serious performance out of a cordless drill. It's designed around Skil's 12V brushless motor and offers surprisingly strong torque and battery life for its size — a perfect setup for small jobs, DIY projects, and quick fixes around the house. Its frame weighs about 1.9 pounds, making it useable overhead, in tight corners, or for long stretches.
Equipped with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck, the DL6290A-10 delivers up to 1,700 RPM, giving it some sweet punch for drilling into wood, plastic, and select metals. It also features 17 clutch settings for excellent control, along with the ever-reliable LED work light for better visibility. The included 2.0Ah battery benefits from Skil's PWR Jump technology, which can recharge the battery to 25% in just five minutes — a truly standout feature.
Everyday users typically love its smooth handling, quick charging, and the bonus of having a brushless motor, which usually shows up in far pricier drills. The biggest trade-off is that while it's great for lighter jobs, it might feel a little underpowered if pushed into heavier construction tasks. Considering everything, the Skil PWRCore 12 delivers premium features without the premium price tag at about $69, depending on where it's bought.
Bosch 18V Compact Brushless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit GSR18V-400B12
The Bosch 18V Compact Brushless GSR18V-400B12 is another great option powered by an 18V system. Bosch managed to keep the design super light, weighing in at about 2 pounds. That beats out most in its class and means that there's some serious power available in a surprisingly manageable form with this model.
The GSR18V-400B12 delivers 400 in-lbs of torque and offers two speed settings, 0–450 RPM and 0–1,900 RPM. That's some excellent versatility across small projects. It features a durable all-metal 1/2-inch chuck for better bit retention, a 20-position clutch for torque control, and an onboard LED.
Reviewers have touted the cordless drill for its precision and solid battery life, thanks to Bosch's CORE18V battery technology. It's not quite the torque monster some heavy-duty users might want, but it shines for quick tasks where portability, comfort, and precision matter more than raw strength. It's very balanced in the hand, making it great for longer jobs without fatigue.
It's really a no-nonsense drill that still packs plenty of punch for everyday tasks. Depending on budget constraints, the Bosch GSR18V-400B12 fits the bill beautifully at about $83 while on sale.
Skil PWRCore 20 Compact Brushless DL6293B-10
The Skil PWRCore 20 Compact Brushless DL6293B-10 is a standout selection for serious battery life, strong performance, and handling. It's designed around Skil's 20V PWRCore battery system with plenty of torque and speed while still being easy to control. Your arm shouldn't get tired out too easily with its weight of about 1.9 pounds sans-battery pack.
This drill is built to handle quick projects like assembling cabinets or drilling pilot holes into studs using its powerful brushless motor, a 1/2-inch keyless chuck, and two speed settings that range from 0–450 RPM and 0–1,800 RPM. Skil is also known for packing in extras like a precision clutch with 17 torque settings and PWRJump fast-charging. Like with the other Skil model on our list, the tech juices the battery up to 25% in just five minutes. It's very useful if you're in a hurry.
Those who have taken a chance on the DL6293B-10 have highlighted its impressive value, noting that it punches well above its weight class for light-to-medium duty jobs. While it may not have the absolute brute force, it's incredibly efficient, comfortable to use, and backed by a strong five-year warranty. It may not get more reliable than the Skil PWRCore 20 Compact Brushless drill. It's a smart investment for $70 to $100, depending on the retailer it's bought from.
Bosch 12V Max Drill/Driver Kit PS31-2A
If you want something compact without sacrificing quality, the Bosch 12V Max Drill/Driver Kit PS31-2A is tough to beat. It's designed with tight spaces and overhead jobs in mind as it only weighs 1.8 pounds, making it one of the most comfortable options for long periods of use. What it lacks in size it makes up for in impressive torque — up to 265 in-lbs — and two speed settings that offer 0–350 RPM and 0–1,300 RPM, giving flexibility for light-to-medium tasks.
The PS31-2A features a 3/8-inch keyless chuck, 20+1 torque settings for precise control, and an integrated LED work light. Bosch's build quality also shines here, as customers have praised the drill's durable housing and overall reliability for everyday drilling and driving jobs. It also comes bundled with two 2.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a soft carrying case, giving it strong value for anyone who wants to stay productive without constantly waiting on a recharge.
However, some negative reviews mention that the PS31-2A isn't ideal for heavy-duty jobs like drilling through thick hardwoods or concrete. Its power is more optimized for lighter materials like drywall, softwoods, and plastics. The featherweight Bosch PS31-2A drill is next-level for home repairs, DIY projects, and furniture assembly. It costs just a bit more at around $100, but some refurbished options go for around $88 on Amazon.
DeWalt 20V Max Compact Drill/Driver Kit DCD771C2
For those wanting a lightweight cordless drill that feels a little more serious in the hand, it's time to consider investing in DeWalt. The brand's 20V Max Compact Drill/Driver Kit DCD771C2 delivers. Its focus is more on durability and user-friendliness, but there's still solid performance for everyday tasks and construction work without weighing you down.
It weighs around 4.4 pounds with the DeWalt's 20V Max battery attached and offers up to 1,500 RPM with a two-speed transmission, making it easy to switch between drilling and fastening jobs. The 1/2-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck provides a strong grip on bits, while the 16-position clutch allows for precise torque control across a wide range of materials. The integrated LED light — a thoughtful addition consistently seen on the best models — helps when working in dim spaces.
Those who have bought it praise the drill's balance between size, power, and price. It's particularly well-suited for projects like hanging drywall or shelving. A critique includes the 1.3Ah batteries, as they aren't designed for marathon sessions, meaning frequent heavy use will have you swapping or recharging batteries more often than you might like. The DeWalt DCD771C2 gives you pro feel and real-world versatility without getting too far out of budget at $99.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless Compact Drill/Driver Kit DCD771C2
The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless Compact Drill/Driver Kit DCD708C2 was crafted to be lighter, shorter, and stronger than many other models in DeWalt's lineup, and the Atomic series hits the sweet spot for users who want portability without losing the muscle to handle tougher tasks. It's only 2.4 pounds without the battery pack and measures only 6.3 inches front-to-back, meaning tight spaces are no match.
It comes equipped with DeWalt's reliable 20V Max battery platform with two speeds — 0–450 RPM and 0–1,650 RPM — and up to 340 unit watts out (UWO) of power, making it versatile enough for drilling into most of what you'd need it for. It also features a 1/2-inch keyless chuck for a stronger bit grip, a variable speed trigger for better control, and a bright LED mounted on the foot for excellent visibility.
This cordless drill's compact strength is seriously good, and it can accomplish a lot without feeling bulky. However, some heavy users might wish for slightly larger batteries when tackling any extended projects. The DeWalt Atomic 20V also costs a bit more to have the professional quality in a streamlined package at $100, but it isn't terribly far off others on our list that are worth consideration.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Kit
The Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Kit offers a serious step up that can transition between easy and more complicated projects. It's built with a brushless motor and smaller frame but has surprising torque and speed, making it a solid crossover tool for both small fixes and moderate construction tasks. Its total weight is around 2.7 pounds without the battery. While that's a bit heavier than some, it remains easy to maneuver overhead or in awkward spaces.
The Ryobi ONE+ HP also has 2,100 RPM to power through most woods, metals, and plastics. It comes with, like some others on our list, a 1/2-inch keyless chuck and a built-in LED work light. The brushless motor design is particularly helpful because it gives extra power but also extends the tool's life and battery efficiency compared to older brushed models.
This thing truly has some professional-grade performance at a DIY price point, and users have noted they love the bonus of battery compatibility across Ryobi's massive 18V ONE+ tool lineup. Really, the only major downside is the slightly bulkier build than some compact drills on this list. Sure, it's lightweight for an 18V model, but it's heavier than a true 12V option. If you're looking for the best of both worlds with small tasks today and more serious weekend projects tomorrow, the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V kit can hit that sweet spot for about $150.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill Driver Kit 2505-22
If versatility is a top concern, the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill Driver Kit 2505-22 does it better than almost anyone, potentially settling the debate of whether Milwaukee or DeWalt sells a better cordless drill. It stands out with its innovative four-in-one interchangeable head system that includes a 3/8-inch chuck, a 1/4-inch hex drive, an offset attachment, and a right-angle attachment. This setup is a dream for working in cramped spaces and tight angles where traditional drills can't reach. Not to mention, even with all that flexibility, the M12 stays small and lightweight at just about 2.0 pounds without the battery pack.
Milwaukee's M12 Fuel brushless motor powers it, delivering up to 300 in-lbs of torque and offering two speed settings at 0–400 RPM and 0–1,600 RPM. The drill is more than capable for most light and medium-duty tasks. The compact battery design also helps keep the weight low and the profile slim. Its build quality feels rugged and ready to go.
It's very adaptable and has some clever engineering, making it one of the smartest options on our list for everyday jobs and smaller projects. Customers have raved about how much easier it makes working inside cabinets, behind sinks, and in other awkward spots. The only downside? All that smart design and versatility does come with a steeper price tag compared to standard drills at about $154. Still, if flexibility is high on your wish list, Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Installation Driver is a game-changer.
Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Driver-Drill XFD14Z
The Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Driver-Drill XFD14Z sits at the top of the cordless drill class. While it's not Makita's lightest option and slightly heavier than some competitors — weighing in about 5.7 pounds with a battery — it more than makes up for it with smooth performance and serious drilling capability. It's built with Makita's trusted brushless motor technology and delivers both speed and torque efficiently, offering up to 1,250 in-lbs and speed settings of 0–550 RPM and 0–2,100 RPM.
The 1/2-inch metal chuck also provides excellent bit retention, and the tool's ergonomic design still allows for comfortable handling during longer jobs. Of course, it has to have the LED light as well, and Makita's signature Star Protection technology prevents overloading, overheating, and over-discharging, keeping both the tool and battery in peak condition.
Its build quality and overall toughness are insane, especially compared to other drills marketed as lightweight. Customers have highlighted its smooth operation, fast drilling speeds, and confidence-inspiring feel when tackling heavy-duty tasks like hardwood drilling or large fastener driving. The tradeoff is price — this is one of the higher-end options on the list — and it's more drill than a casual DIYer might need for basic tasks.
If you want serious professional-level performance when you need it — but also a great option for everyday tasks — the Makita XFD14Z is absolutely worth the investment at $179.
How we chose these lightweight cordless drills
To curate our list of the best lightweight cordless drills for small jobs and everyday tasks, we evaluated models based on build quality and overall value, along with personal experience and customer reviews. We prioritized drills with a balance of portability, power, and user-friendly features. Special attention was given to brushless motor options, battery life, ergonomics, and versatility across common household materials. Pricing was also factored in to ensure a range of relatively affordable to premium choices.