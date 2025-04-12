Which Is Makita's Lightest Drill And Is It Any Good? Here's What Reviewers Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With its teal blue color, Makita has long been at the forefront of power tool manufacturing for both casual users and professionals. Whether you're looking at high-tech products or budget finds under $50, there's probably a Makita tool that can make your life a little bit better. Furthermore, one type of tool that Makita has consistently produced as high-quality are its drills.
Drills play a huge role in one's handiwork, from our vehicles to the photos we hang in our walls. However, unless you build things for a living, many people don't need the most powerful drill possible. In many cases, a lightweight drill that can do the job is much more suitable, like the Makita XFD11ZB 18V LXT® Lithium‑Ion Sub‑Compact Brushless Cordless 1/2" Driver‑Drill.
When it comes to Makita drills, this cordless driver-drill takes the cake for being the most portable one in its portfolio. Meant to strike the middle ground between its more powerful line up while maintaining the comfort that comes with the lighter package, this cordless drill is as easy to store as it is to use. The power tool itself measures 6-3/8 inches in length and weighs only 2.8 pounds with the battery. Now, it's important to note that Makita's 18V LXT 2.0 Ah Lithium Batteries already weigh .98 pounds, so in reality, the tool itself is even lighter at 1.8 pounds. However, do reviewers feel that the tool actually delivers on what Makita promises?
What do reviewers say about it?
Although it doesn't join our list as one of the brand's top selling drills, it's a pretty well-regarded power tool amongst those who have had the pleasure of owning it. As of writing this article, Makita's Sub‑Compact 1/2" Driver‑Drill has garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 520 reviews on Amazon. On the other hand, it rates even higher on Home Depot, reaching 4.7 stars on average from 115 reviews. This isn't surprising considering the fact that this drill retains a lot of features that reviewers love from its larger brethren in a smaller package.
To start with, several people did verify that it was indeed very light to carry, with one review even remarking that its size can be useful for people with smaller hands. Many users also mention being satisfied with its performance, especially if you're just looking for a drill that you're only going to use at home. Even more, there was a review from an aircraft professional which claimed that its good torque and long battery life made it a perfect companion even for professional jobs. Plus, some buyers have mentioned that it did outperform larger drills from competing brands like Milwaukee for things like general carpentry.
If you decide to invest in this cordless driver drill, or any of Makita's drills, make sure you are using the tool safely, from choosing the right drill bits to changing drill bits.