Which Is Makita's Lightest Drill And Is It Any Good? Here's What Reviewers Say

With its teal blue color, Makita has long been at the forefront of power tool manufacturing for both casual users and professionals. Whether you're looking at high-tech products or budget finds under $50, there's probably a Makita tool that can make your life a little bit better. Furthermore, one type of tool that Makita has consistently produced as high-quality are its drills.

Drills play a huge role in one's handiwork, from our vehicles to the photos we hang in our walls. However, unless you build things for a living, many people don't need the most powerful drill possible. In many cases, a lightweight drill that can do the job is much more suitable, like the Makita XFD11ZB 18V LXT® Lithium‑Ion Sub‑Compact Brushless Cordless 1/2" Driver‑Drill.

When it comes to Makita drills, this cordless driver-drill takes the cake for being the most portable one in its portfolio. Meant to strike the middle ground between its more powerful line up while maintaining the comfort that comes with the lighter package, this cordless drill is as easy to store as it is to use. The power tool itself measures 6-3/8 inches in length and weighs only 2.8 pounds with the battery. Now, it's important to note that Makita's 18V LXT 2.0 Ah Lithium Batteries already weigh .98 pounds, so in reality, the tool itself is even lighter at 1.8 pounds. However, do reviewers feel that the tool actually delivers on what Makita promises?

