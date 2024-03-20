Why You Should Probably Stop Using Your String Weed Trimmer To Edge Your Lawn

Maintaining a healthy and manicured lawn is essential for a home's curb appeal and requires an investment in both time and money. According to Today's Homeowner, Americans spend an average of 384 hours of their life mowing the grass. Of course, this figure doesn't include the extra chores of the yard, like aerating, trimming, edging, and weeding. Although there is significant labor involved, taking care of the lawn is a rewarding and positive experience for many Americans. And if you're in need of some new equipment this year, these Milwaukee tool products will help you whip your yard back into shape.

According to Verified Market Research, the global gas trimmer market size is estimated to reach upwards of $361.11 million by 2030, indicating its popularity in lawn maintenance. After all, how else are you supposed to get those areas of the yard the mower can't reach? However, with several tools beyond a trimmer required to keep your property looking its best, it can be tempting to cut a few corners. An edger can cost anywhere from $99 up to over $3,000. While edging improves the outline of the lawn, isn't there a cheaper option? The short answer is no. While you may toy with the idea of using your string weed trimmer to edge, there are some compelling reasons not to.