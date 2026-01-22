12 Helpful Ways You Might Not Realize You Can Use Your Milwaukee Shop Vac

Shop vacs like the ones Milwaukee makes have long extension hoses for a reason. They're not just made for work on the ground, but also overhead. One creative solution for making use of this extra length is to use the motor's power to blast away leaves and debris from gutters.

Milwaukee includes up to 9 feet of hose with its shop vacs. That might not be quite enough to reach up and over the top of your gutters, but it will get you close. You can use a chair or a bench to give you the rest of the length you need. Yes, you'll still need a ladder, but blasting out debris is faster than removing it by hand. You might also be able to clean longer sections of the gutter at a time, which means fewer trips up and down the ladder. Milwaukee makes a separate attachment for blowing out gutters, but it's made for the M18 line of blowers, not shop vacs. If you already have a shop vac, you might not even need to buy a separate tool for gutter cleaning.