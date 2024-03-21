5 Milwaukee Tools That Help Make Spring Cleaning A Breeze
It's that time of year again. Spring is here, and it's time to shake off the winter lethargy and last year's negativity. For many, that means a comprehensive spring cleaning routine that can include everything from scrubbing floors to reorganizing the garage and knocking out the first yardwork of the year. If you're a spring cleaner, you may be interested in learning about ways to maximize your efficiency and improve your routine. If that sounds like you, you're in luck. The Milwaukee tool company produces several items that can radically improve your spring cleaning process and help you clear out last year's dirt with ease.
Known for its professional-tier power tools, Milwaukee is a wonderful brand that produces high-quality, versatile products that you can use for various applications. While most people think of Milwaukee for its battery-powered tools – like drills, impact wrenches, and power saws — the company has an extensive lineup of items that appeal to professional workers and hobbyists, from pro builders and mechanics to casual DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts. The manufacturer even produces several tools that can help take your spring cleaning to the next level. From shop vacuums and weed eaters to powerful fans, here are five Milwaukee tools to help make spring cleaning a breeze.
Wet/dry shop vacuum
Wet/dry shop vacuums are incredibly convenient tools to keep in your personal arsenal. They're not just for professional shops or garages either — shop vacuums are extremely versatile and can be used for everything from cleaning up spilled drinks and other liquids to clearing dust and debris out of an unfinished basement. Whether you plan to reorganize your garage or simply want a powerful vacuum capable of suctioning both liquids and solids, you can benefit from a shop vac.
The M18 FUEL 9 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum can bring your spring cleaning routine to the next level. It features a Milwaukee POWERSTATE™ brushless motor that beats corded competitors and their typical 4.25 horsepower offerings. The battery-powered vacuum is part of the M18 family of over 250 tools, meaning you can swap batteries between your shop vac and other M18 devices. Regarding batteries, the M18 shop vac doesn't disappoint. It features a max-power mode capable of delivering up to 34 minutes of continuous cleaning and a max-runtime mode capable of 49 minutes of service. The hoses are crush- and twist-resistant for long-lasting performance, and you can choose to replace or clean the filters for continued use. The kit includes the vacuum itself, one filter, and several different nozzles and attachments.
Jobsite fan
A fan may not be the first thing to pop into your head when you think of tools for spring cleaning. But fans can be incredibly useful for this type of work. You can use a fan to create airflow as you air out your house or to help dry your floors after a spring mopping session. Or maybe you're just worn out and hot after a full day of cleaning and want a little breeze to help you cool down. Whatever your plans are or whatever work style you utilize, a solid fan is a great tool to keep in your kit.
The M18™ Jobsite Fan is a wonderful way to keep yourself cool or air out your home during a rigorous spring cleaning routine. The fan is capable of blowing air across a max distance of 40 feet and features a 120-degree adjustable head with nine stopping positions for extreme versatility and control. Like the shop vac, this fan uses M18 batteries, meaning you can swap batteries between all your favorite Milwaukee tools. It has a max battery life of 17 hours for all-day cooling and features three different speed settings to help keep you comfortable. The fan weighs only 5.2 pounds, making it easy to move around the house or job site, and it comes with multiple hangers, allowing you to place the fan virtually anywhere you require enhanced airflow.
Battery-powered weed eater
Spring means it's time to put last year where it belongs — in the past. For many of us, that requires performing a vigorous cleaning routine to sweep out last year's dust and winter's gloom. While some may choose to focus entirely on interior spaces, others take to nature to trim back overgrown lawns and spruce up their home's façade. If you're in the latter group and are anticipating yardwork season with fervor and enthusiasm, you'll need to make sure you have the right tools to get the job done. Fortunately, weed eaters are one of the best tools for detailing lawns and clearing old overgrowth.
The M18 FUEL™ 17" Dual Battery String Trimmer is a great gizmo to add to your yardwork arsenal. It features a brushless motor capable of producing up to 2.5 horsepower and 2.5 Newton meters of torque. The trimmer has a variable speed trigger, offering precise control and a cutting swath of 15 to 17 inches, allowing you to clear large sects of weeds and overgrowth quickly and easily. It uses two M18 batteries, providing exceptional power and enhanced runtime. The tool weighs just under 12 pounds, making it more portable and easy to use than gas-powered options, and its battery is compatible with more than 250 other M18 Milwaukee devices.
Battery-powered blower
Spring cleaning, whether indoors or outdoors, is sure to stir up a lot of stale dust and debris. Standard dusters and mops can handle most of your interior work, but for garages, driveways, and sidewalks, you'll need something a bit more powerful. A quality blower is a great way to clear dust and dirt out of your garage or help herd grass clippings and plant trimmings into neat piles for disposal. However, a lot of blowers share the same problem — a weight that makes them unwieldy and difficult to use for extended periods.
Fortunately, you can pick up an M18 FUEL™ Blower from Milwaukee to help with all your spring cleaning and save your back. With the power to clear dust and debris from up to 15 feet, the M18 FUEL blower provides a maximum air speed of 120 miles per hour and 450 cubic feet of airflow per minute. It weighs only 4.9 pounds, making it extremely lightweight and easy to maneuver. The tool reaches its full power output in just one second, and a brushless motor provides long-lasting, robust power. The blower features high- and low-speed settings, and while it doesn't include a battery or charger, it takes the same M18 batteries as the other tools on this list.
Four-drawer toolbox
Spring cleaning isn't just about clearing out last year's dirt and dust. It's also about preparing for the year ahead by organizing your belongings and getting rid of things you don't need or use. There are a lot of unique and ingenious ways to organize your stuff. But at the end of the day, storage and organization methods are personal and depend on your workstyle and the space you have available. That said, modular and customizable storage systems can be adapted to fit various styles and preferences, and they're one of the best ways to organize your tools and other belongings.
The PACKOUT™ 4 Drawer Tool Box from Milwaukee is an excellent tool for anyone who loves organization and craves the ability to customize their storage setup. The toolbox features a 50-pound weight capacity and is built using impact-resistant materials to protect your belongings. It includes a locking security bar to prevent drawers from opening and spilling, and it features four quick-change dividers for customized organization. The box is part of Milwaukee's PACKOUT modular system, meaning you can stack and organize various PACKOUT boxes for a custom setup, and the reinforced metal corners make the boxes durable and long-lasting, even in the harshest environments.
Why were these tools chosen?
We selected these products based on two main criteria: user ratings and practicality. Each tool, with the exception of the battery-powered weed eater, is highly rated by real customers and averages over 4.5 stars on various websites. The M18 weed eater does not have user reviews, as it was only recently released by Milwaukee. However, previous versions of the M18 trimmer are rated exceptionally well by consumers, while the newly released trimmer has glowing reviews from independent, third-party rating entities. These combined factors — as well as Milwaukee's reputation for producing quality tools — lead us to believe that the new trimmer will stand up to harsh use and provide years of reliable service.
As for practicality, each tool on this list serves unique applications. Every item can enhance your spring cleaning routine in its own way, from increasing convenience to improving efficiency. When performing a spring cleaning routine, the ultimate goal is to clear out old dust and start the new year right. These Milwaukee tools provide innovative ways to take on old and mundane tasks, allowing you to clear out last year's filth like a spring breeze blows away last year's fallen leaves.