Here's How To Use Your Ego String Trimmer As An Edger

Let's face it, you bought or lusted after an EGO string trimmer for its cordless power, clean operation, and the promise of flex-battery. But then you glance at your yard edges and wonder whether that same tool can moonlight as an edger. The short answer is yes. EGO itself acknowledges that its line trimmer can step up when you don't have a standalone lawn edger, which is good to know when you're considering buying EGO tools. Even though it isn't built first and foremost as an edger. For many homeowners, owning a separate edger is overkill. If your garden is modest or your edges only need light maintenance, using your trimmer is pragmatic.

There's also an elegance to it. One battery, one power head, one tool, and less gear cluttering your shed. EGO also advertises their cordless string trimmers as quieter, having less vibration. Its capacity to avoid the hassles of cables or fuel already makes it one of the EGO tools to consider in 2025. Adding dual functionality on top of that makes it even more appealing.

To use it as an edger, flip or tilt the trimmer so the rotating string faces down toward the soil. Remember, you'd typically use it horizontally across your grass with a trimmer. As you tilt, ensure the string spins away from you. That avoids kicking debris toward your legs. Then, walk steadily using the edge line or a visual guide. Be sure to manage the string feed carefully and move in small segments. Don't jeopardize making clean cuts by letting the trimmer bump feed more string while you're edging.