13 Lowe's Tools Beginners Should Steer Clear Of

Most common DIY or hobby jobs can be handled with familiar hand tools and power tools. Often, you can confidently walk into a hardware store and get whatever tools and materials you need without breaking the bank or your arm. Then again, hardware store shelves also have tools that are expensive, specialized, and ultra-powerful.

If you're a beginner or you're shopping for a budding tool aficionado in your life, you can probably avoid the tools on this list. It's not that they aren't good. In fact, in many cases, it's that they're too good, too complex, or too powerful. Except for a few specialized people with specific use cases, most of us just don't need these tools.

As tempting as these high-end tools might be with their impressive specifications, it's usually a good idea to stick with tools that match your skill level and needs. There's also no reason to overspend on a tool that's more powerful or higher quality when a simpler or more affordable version will do the job.