12 DIY Home Improvement Projects You Should Try Before Calling The Pros

Home ownership is its own hobby. There are so many things to do around the house, including maintenance, repairs, and home improvements. For the most part, homeowners can do most of these tasks themselves. Repairing toilets and painting walls may seem overwhelming at first, but once you get into it, it's really not so bad. I didn't know much about home improvement when I bought my home in 2019, but after making many mistakes and learning from them, I rarely hire out things anymore.

You too can do your own home improvement projects. The key is to start with simple things and work your way up. Skills are transferable, so once you learn how to attach an electrical outlet, you can install almost any fixture, as it's largely the same stuff. Some things, like a new roof or a new water heater, are best left to the pros due to complexity and building codes.

Other than that, there are tons of home improvement projects that require only simple tools and materials. After that, you'll have the knowledge and confidence to tackle bigger projects.