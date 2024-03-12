This Hidden Handsaw Handle Trick May Prove Helpful During Your Next DIY Project

Saws are an important part of any tool kit — especially if you're going to be working with wood in any capacity. Though it might be surprising to know that the handsaw you've been hanging on to for so many years (or maybe just bought) could be hiding something.

It turns out that, much like power drills and many other common tools you'll find around the shop, garage, basement, etc., many handsaws are capable of doing more than just cutting. Though they can certainly still do that, too.

The secret is all in the saw's handle — but it's not anything wild like a hidden compartment. It really all comes down to the shape of the handle itself, and its relation to the saw blade. You will, of course, need a piece of wood and the saw itself to take advantage of this hidden trick, but it also helps if you have a pencil or other writing implement on-hand.