3 Ryobi Hand Tools That Are Actually Worth The Investment

If you're in the market for a tape measure — you will likely need one at some point in your life — then consider the Ryobi option. For $8 from Home Depot, you can come away with a 25-foot tape measure, which is more than long enough for the average consumer. The tape itself is split into smaller fractions that allow for better precision when mapping something out, such as a specific cut to make on wood. Likewise, there are two layers of nylon coating on both sides of the tape, which Ryobi says improves durability.

The tape measure can be extended up to 13 feet without getting help from a second person, which is nice since you're able to work on projects alone without having to ask somebody for a few minutes of their time. To top it all off, it's equipped with a small wire that'll let you latch it onto your belt or pocket. This means it'll never be too far away while working on a project. There's not much that other tape measures can do that this one can't, so you can save some cash by going for Ryobi's offering.