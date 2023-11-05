3 Ryobi Hand Tools That Are Actually Worth The Investment
Everybody can benefit from having a few hand tools around for everyday use. Ryobi, a Home Depot-exclusive brand known for its lower prices, is a solid option for many buyers just getting started with their collections. While many people are drawn to expensive name brands like Snap-On, you don't always have to join them. You'll be hard-pressed to find a screwdriver that breaks from everyday use, so you can afford to save some cash by going for a cheaper option.
For that reason, Ryobi is a brand you should consider for simple DIY projects around the house — you might even be impressed with how well some of the tools hold up over time, and that goes for Ryobi power tools, as well, if you're still looking to build out your collection. At the end of the day, the company has plenty of offerings that are worth the investment despite being cheaper than the competition.
25-foot Compact Tape Measure
If you're in the market for a tape measure — you will likely need one at some point in your life — then consider the Ryobi option. For $8 from Home Depot, you can come away with a 25-foot tape measure, which is more than long enough for the average consumer. The tape itself is split into smaller fractions that allow for better precision when mapping something out, such as a specific cut to make on wood. Likewise, there are two layers of nylon coating on both sides of the tape, which Ryobi says improves durability.
The tape measure can be extended up to 13 feet without getting help from a second person, which is nice since you're able to work on projects alone without having to ask somebody for a few minutes of their time. To top it all off, it's equipped with a small wire that'll let you latch it onto your belt or pocket. This means it'll never be too far away while working on a project. There's not much that other tape measures can do that this one can't, so you can save some cash by going for Ryobi's offering.
Screwdriver Set (7-Piece) with Cushion Grip Handles
A set of screwdrivers is nice for anybody, and you can pick up a set of seven for $15.97 from Home Depot. You'll get a combination of the most common bits here: two Phillips, three slotted, one T10, and one T15. Each screwdriver is equipped with a magnetic tip for better precision when you're putting a screw in.
If you have the necessary equipment for storage, you can hang these screwdrivers up in a locker as each of them has a hang hole built right into the handle. Wearing down over time won't be much of a problem here, either, as the screwdrivers are chrome-plated for corrosion resistance.
While a lot of people identify the screwdriver by looking at the head, you can do it from the top of the handle with Ryobi as they are all clearly labeled. All in all, you're getting a decent set of screwdrivers here for a low price. If you don't have a set on hand already, it's really tough to go wrong with what Ryobi is offering.
20-inch Hand Saw
Ryobi has a hand saw available for $14.97 at Home Depot and it is well worth the price of admission, especially if you're not going to need a power saw for a project. By opting for a hand saw, you can save yourself a lot of money. The tradeoff is you will exert a bit more energy as you'll have to do much of the heavy lifting yourself, but it's well worth saving a few bucks if you're not going to be using a saw every day.
As for what Ryobi's saw has to offer, you're getting a sturdy blade and a comfortable grip. With a lot of sawing back and forth ahead of you, that's the most you can really ask for. It comes equipped with seven teeth per inch, so you should be able to get some good, clean cuts out of this saw. The induction-hardened teeth will give you a longer-lasting blade for future uses. The blade itself is 20 inches long, so you shouldn't have any issues tackling a DIY job. For under $15, there's some good value here even if you use it just once or twice.