The Power Drill Hack That'll Extend Your Tool's Reach In A Pinch

There are few tools in your toolbox that get as much use as a power drill. It might seem like a simple piece of machinery, but whether it's made by Ryobi or Milwaukee, the power drill is one tool that no household should ever be without. The swappable bits and options for adjustable speed and torque give it a variety of uses beyond simply boring holes. It can be a drill, a driver, a paint mixer, a buffer, a pencil sharpener, or any number of other spinning devices.

One limitation that many may have encountered, however, is the tool's reach. Most driver bits only stick out about half an inch past the chuck. That's fine most of the time, but you will occasionally encounter circumstances where you might need to get to a screw that's just a little bit out of reach. So what do you do then? Use a conventional hand screwdriver? Never!

However, you may be interested to know there is also a hack that you can use if you're just looking to get through a project or two without having to make an extra trip to the hardware store. All you need is a drill and a four-way hand screwdriver. Together, these tools can give you the power and reach you need to finish your project.