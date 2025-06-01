11 Must-Have Plumbing Tools To Have On Hand For Your Next Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One great thing about having a home is getting to update it whenever we feel like it. Whether it's swapping out rugs for tiles, changing the paint, or choosing more modern hardware, there are endless things we can do to make our spaces fit our personal tastes. That said, big remodels can often take a lot of commitment, especially for common areas like our living rooms or bedrooms. In fact, they can even bring about tension due to the emotional connection that people have over them. After all, people can attach a lot of meaning to the color of the walls they've stared at during their youth. But, do you know what part of your home that you can usually play around with? Your plumbing.

Although most people don't usually pay attention to your pipes, they're like the veins that pump life into everything in your house from your morning shower, kitchen sink, lawn, or green house. In most homes, plumbing is essential for water, waste systems, or even gas. With the right tools, you can easily maintain or upgrade your existing plumbing systems for a house that just works. To help you decide what things might be worth investing in, we've rounded up several plumbing tool options that fit different types of plumbing projects that you can consider buying today. While we explain why we think they'd be great at the end of the article, you can keep reading right now to get started.