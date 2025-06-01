11 Must-Have Plumbing Tools To Have On Hand For Your Next Project
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One great thing about having a home is getting to update it whenever we feel like it. Whether it's swapping out rugs for tiles, changing the paint, or choosing more modern hardware, there are endless things we can do to make our spaces fit our personal tastes. That said, big remodels can often take a lot of commitment, especially for common areas like our living rooms or bedrooms. In fact, they can even bring about tension due to the emotional connection that people have over them. After all, people can attach a lot of meaning to the color of the walls they've stared at during their youth. But, do you know what part of your home that you can usually play around with? Your plumbing.
Although most people don't usually pay attention to your pipes, they're like the veins that pump life into everything in your house from your morning shower, kitchen sink, lawn, or green house. In most homes, plumbing is essential for water, waste systems, or even gas. With the right tools, you can easily maintain or upgrade your existing plumbing systems for a house that just works. To help you decide what things might be worth investing in, we've rounded up several plumbing tool options that fit different types of plumbing projects that you can consider buying today. While we explain why we think they'd be great at the end of the article, you can keep reading right now to get started.
Stanley Fatmax Tape Measure
As with any renovation project, you can save a few bucks (or even a few tears) by making sure that you've cut the right lengths. While master plumbers may be able to eyeball the ideal distance between sprinklers, the rest of us mere mortals need measuring tapes. With prices starting at $20.63, the 16-foot Stanley Fatmax Tape Measure is a highly-rated option that can fit your needs. Plus, if you're already invested in Stanley's equally acclaimed power tool system, it's a neat way to match the rest of your black and yellow gear.
Weighing less than a pound, the Stanley Fatmax Measuring Tape is reinforced with the brand's patented BladeArmor coating, which graces several aircrafts on the battlefield. It also uses Mylar polyester film for improved durability, and has features for improved usability like a cushion grip, treated springs for better recoil, and a top forward blade lock. And with its tru-zero end hook, there's no doubt that you're better equipped to accurately read your measuring tape.
Available in six different lengths that range from 16 feet to 40 feet, its different variants boast an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 6,000 Amazon users. Unsurprisingly, 82% of buyers have also given it 5 stars, so you know that you'll likely be satisfied with it. That said, don't forget to read our tips to get the most out of your measuring tape, so you don't actually cut your pipes too short or too long.
Libraton Pipe Cutter
Once your pipes are all measured out, your next challenge is to often slice them up. Cue, pipe cutters. While they're not exactly the most cost effective solution, especially since you might need to get multiple ones for different types of pipes, they're definitely convenient if you work with pipes often. For this, one popular and highly-rated pipe cutting brand is Libraton, which more than 4,600-plus Amazon users have given a stellar 4.6-star rating on average.
With prices that start at $16.99, Libraton's Pipe Cutters are available in four different sizes, catering to pipes with diameters between 3/16-inch to 2 inches. Using a special anti-rust and wear-resistant bade, it's made to work on copper and aluminum tubes, as well as stainless pipes. Apart from the cutting blade, it also has ball bearing rollers and an ergonomic knob. And as a bonus, it comes with a deburring tool to help finish the job too. After some extended use, you may notice the blade may dull a little, but that's to be expected. If you do decide to invest in the Libration pipe cutting system, you can check out with extra replacement blades for future use. On Amazon, you can get two Libration blades for less than $10, which over 200 people have also given 4.3 stars on average. That said, if you have a little more budget, the $59.99 Doyle 2-inch Heavy Duty Adjustable Pipe Cutter is also a highly-rated alternative that you can find on Harbor Freight.
Airaj Hacksaw Set
While everyone knows you need to cut pipes for plumbing tasks, you'll probably need to cut a range of other things too. For example, there may be times when you also need to slice old fixtures or walls. Compared to pipe cutters, hacksaws also offer a little bit more precision and their relatively leaner frames are better suited to tight areas. So, if you think a hacksaw is a fit for your plumbing project needs, an affordable, but highly-rated option is the Airaj Hacksaw Sets.
For just under $10, Airaj offers a high-tension hacksaw with a 12-inch blade that can work with everything from aluminum, copper, wood, or PVC. Although, for just another $3, you can get the hack saw alongside ten extra blades as well, which is great if you suspect you have a long plumbing project ahead. But if you want a fancier option, the Universal Metal Hacksaw variant lets you use three different blade options for $22.99. Not to mention, it has a spare saw blade storage and anti-slip handle.
Collectively, the AIRAJ Hacksaw Sets have garnered a generally positive rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,500 Amazon buyers. In general, people tend to think it's great value for the price, especially the sets with several spare blades. But take note, while hacksaws can be generally more affordable than pipe cutters and have more uses, you might need to get other tools to make them function at the same level.
AFA Tooling Deburring Tool
Whether it is a dull blade or poor measurements, burrs popping up on your pipes can cause trouble. While some burrs are only really eyesores or cause a minor injury like a cut every now and then, others can lead to issues that can impact performance or functionality. To make sure this doesn't happen to your next plumbing project, you can use a deburring tool to polish things. On Amazon, the AFA Tooling Deburring Tool is a highly-rated option that boasts a 4.7-star rating from over 8,600 reviewers. For just $7.49, you can get just the deburring tool and blade that can make holes and fix edges on everything from wood, brass, steel, resin, PVC, copper, plastic, and even 3D-printed items.
Alternatively, for a few extra dollars, you can buy a set with blade replacements. For example, you can add 11 high speed steel swivel blades, like the BS1010 ($17.99), BS1018 ($16.95), and BK3010 ($24.95). Or, there are also mixed blade kits, which range from 16 blades to 41 blades. If you think that you need a chamfer tool to go with it, AFA Tooling offers it in a bundle with a Metal Body PVC Chamfer Tool for only $29.99. And if you prefer a different color, AFA Tooling also sells another version in red that also has an ergonomic handle. Apart from plumbing, this burring tool can be your companion for other projects, like resin art, crafts, and model-making.
Kinpthy Endoscope Camera with Light
Endoscopes give you a clear view of hard-to-reach spaces and tight corners, saving you time, money, and effort during home repair and plumbing projects. These days, there are tons of endoscope options, offering a variety of lenses, cable lengths, and standalone screen options. If you don't know where to start, Kinpthy makes several endoscope options that all-together have generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from 4,600-plus Amazon users.
Compatible with iOS and Android devices, the Kinpthy endoscopes can be used in tandem with an integrated app to capture high-resolution videos that you can easily screenshot with your device and refer to during your project. Available in both single and dual lens options, prices for the Kinpthy endoscope cameras start at $30.99. For single lens variants, you can choose between the 16.4-foot and the 32.8-foot lengths. But either way, all options are pretty durable and their LED lights can be safely submerged in a depth of 3.28 feet of water for up to 60 minutes. Although if you want an endoscope camera that doesn't need your mobile phone and already has a screen of its own, another good option that you can get on Amazon for less than $50 is the Daxiongmao Endoscope Camera, which sells for a slightly higher price at $42.99.
Luigi's Sink and Drain Plunger
When you're working with kitchen sinks, baths, or showers, there's always going to be a use for an effective plunger. While there are plenty of old-school plunger options out there, Luigi's sink and drain plungers are some of the most popular you can get online (and for good reason). Collectively, these plungers hold an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 29,200 Amazon reviewers. Made with recycled PVC, there are different-sized variants designed specifically for either sinks or toilets. A little different from the traditional plunger, it uses a bellow design to increase suction by generating a higher volume of airflow.
Should you want to try it out for yourself, you can get a mini sink plunger for $11.99, a small sink plunger for $16.99, or a large sink plunger for $19.99. Alternatively, Luigi's also sells a small sink and toilet plunger combo for $29.99, so you have the best of both worlds. For the most part, many people feel quite satisfied with their purchases, since it's not just tagged as an Amazon's Choice item, but many buyers do tend to keep it compared to similar items. In addition, several reviewers have mentioned that they like it better than traditional plungers and appreciate how it doesn't need chemicals to get the job done. However, if you still want to get a more modern plunger that requires even less arm grease, we can recommend another option for you.
Populo Electric Toilet Plunger
Among the less popular home gadgets we think are worth trying, an electric toilet plunger definitely tops the list. There's just something oddly relieving about not having to do the pumping manually, with the help of something like the Populo Electric Toilet Plunger.
Made with an electric air pump, this product does everything a regular plunger does, just with less effort and no icky toilet water splash. To do this, you'll need to attach your preferred head (toilet head, a kitchen sink head, or basin sink head) to the air cylinder, which is connected to the electric toilet plunger. Afterward, slide the drain port into your toilet, press a button, and wait a few seconds for it to do the job. Once it reaches the recommended pressure, which depends on what you're trying to unclog, all you have to do is pull the trigger and wait.
Priced a little under $60, over 1,000 people have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. For every full charge, Populo shares that you can expect around 50 uses at 5 bar air pressure or a bit more if you use the lower setting. So, if you aren't able to unclog it the first time, you have the option to do it several times in one go. Apart from the people who just can't be bothered, electric plungers can also be a godsend for the elderly or people with mobility issues.
Populo 20V Cordless Electric Drain Auger
Unfortunately, it's not always enough to use a plunger to clear a really bad clog, but Populo also makes 20V electric drain augers that can clear drains between ¾-inch to 2 inches. Using the Populo 20V Max battery pack, it can run up to an hour on a full charge. Measuring 14 inches x 9 inches, it's only about as long as a shoe box on its longest side, so it's a pretty compact power tool that you can easily store when you don't need it. And if you're not familiar with how to use it, Populo even created a whole library of tutorials that can help you get started. With a 25-foot cable, it's designed to help remove hair clogs, toilet paper, and even grease from your kitchen, bathroom, and other pipes. On Amazon, more than 5,800 people think the Populo 20V Cordless Electric Auger was worth giving 4.3 stars. Priced at $89.97, Amazon also offers installment options for qualified buyers on its platform. Out of the box, it also includes gloves, storage bag, and battery kit that includes the charger and battery.
DuraTech 11-inch Basin Wrench
If you're planning to work on valves, faucets, and maybe even drain lines, a basin wrench should be in your cart. For $14.99, you can get the Duratech Basic Wrench with a sliding T-rod handle and chrome plated shaft. Made of durable carbon steel, it has spring loaded jaws that can manage nuts from 3.8 inches wide to 1¼ inches wide and a 180-degree pivoting head. But take note, DuraTech does mention that its jaw can only tolerate between 10 mm to 32 mm.
And if the basic version isn't enough for you, DuraTech also offers a telescopic variant for $19.99. Weighing under 2 pounds, it can be extended to four lengths that go from 10 inches to 17 inches with a press of a button. Additionally, it has a hanging hole for storage. On Amazon, both options have garnered an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 2,100 people. In addition, 68% of reviewers thought it deserved five stars. Although, someone did complain that they had trouble with the grip due to the size of the bar. Not to mention, another reviewer mentioned that they don't recommend it for commercial use, since they noticed the teeth becoming dull only after ten uses.
Maxpower Pipe Wrenches
Used to turn pipes and fittings, pipe wrenches are essential tools for many plumbing projects. After all, you'll always have a need to tighten or loosen something. Often, these products come in variants like the straight pipe wrench, offset pipe wrench, or end pipe wrench. The best one for the job will depend on factors like the type of surface, the amount of workspace, or the size of the pipe, and Maxpower offers a ton of pipe wrench options, which have prices that range from $16.99 to $124.99. All options have similar self-cleaning threads and non-stick adjustment nuts. In addition, Maxpower claims that its products are generally lighter than their steel counterparts.
Some customer reviews do mention not being super satisfied with how these wrenches look, citing issues with iron filings and burrs. But aesthetics aside, most people are satisfied with it. All together, the Maxpower pipe wrenches have an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 2,600 Amazon reviewers, with most giving the hand tools 5 stars. Alternatively, if you want a pipe wrench from the OG brand that started it all, you should definitely consider a pipe wrench from Ridgid. In fact, we've mentioned Ridgid's pipe wrenches before as great Milwaukee tool alternatives for people on a budget. Apart from their extensive portfolio, they're also known for their lifetime warranty options.
Dixon Valve Industrial Sealant Tape
An Amazon's Choice Product, the Dixon Valve Industrial Sealant Tape boasts an 4.6-star average rating from over 31,000 mostly satisfied buyers. Designed to wrap pipe threads, this 3.5-mil thick, 3.4-inch wide tape comes in 520-inch lengths, and is meant to keep air, water, and other things from leaking out by accident. With an operating temperature of -212 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it will hold in both extreme heat and extreme cold.
For its $3.50 price, most people think it works well and gets the job done. For example, one customer review shared that it has no problem with holding up their hot water system. In addition, when you're not using this sealant tape on your pipes, another customer has mentioned that it also works pretty well for other home repairs and crafts. Apart from pipes, they mentioned that it worked great on surfaces like fabric as well. But if you want a teflon tape that is a little narrower, Votmell offers a half-inch option that is rated similarly by 7,000 Amazon users. Not to mention, you get a set of four at 520 inches long for less than $6.
How these tools made it to our list
To make this list, we looked at different tools that someone working on different types of plumbing projects will appreciate, whether it's a professional seeking to create new pipe connections or first-time homeowners trying to figure out how to maintain existing ones. To weed out some low quality tools or those inconsistent manufacturing practices, we made sure to only include plumbing with have at least 1,000 reviews and a minimum 4-star average rating. We also looked into feedback from customer reviews to share what people loved about them, what they didn't, and if they recommended it to other people.
Since not everyone has an unlimited tools budget, we included items that fit a variety of price points. Starting at $3.50, we've listed options that range from durable tape, plungers, to power tools, so you can choose which ones move the needle for your project or make a plan to slowly buy what you need when budget allows. That said, if you're looking for more special tools for pros, we've also shared our recommendation for Ryobi tools that we think professional plumbers will enjoy.