11 Little-Known Home Gadgets Worth Trying For Yourself
With rising living costs, it's no surprise there's a growing shift toward dual-income households. By 2017, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey revealed that most American families are composed of a set of working parents, whether both full-time or one full-time and the other part-time. Unfortunately, this often leaves people spending their time after a long day's work on necessary tasks like cooking, cleaning, or laundry to keep their home running.
Although some families do have access to domestic care services, such as maids and housekeepers, it is not always within the economic capacity of many families to do so regularly. Because of this, it's becoming increasingly important to invest in the right gadgets that can help manage the struggles of home maintenance. While we've mentioned technology that can help with chores before, there are a ton of other gadgets that can help you solve problems you didn't even know you had.
In this list, we included some little-known products that don't just help optimize day-to-day home operations, but are also meant to improve your overall quality of life by making things like feeding animals or preparing for social events more convenient. If you're curious about the precise metrics we used to evaluate these items, you can head on over to the end of the article. However, if you're ready to get some much-needed help from the latest technology, keep reading.
ThermoPro TP350 Bluetooth Thermo-Hygrometer
For most people, the health benefits of maintaining home temperature and humidity are reason enough. With the right settings, you can prevent respiratory issues, electrostatic shocks, and mold buildup, and even protect specialized equipment like instruments. Because of this, it might be a good idea to invest in something like the ThermoPro TP350 Bluetooth Hygrometer Thermometer.
Its 260-foot remote range allows easy monitoring of temperature and humidity in large estates from the comfort of your living area. For example, if you need to monitor a greenhouse or wine cellar, it might be a welcome addition to your home. Using two AAA batteries, each device can last up to 18 months, and you opt to install it via magnet, table stand, or hanging mount.
On Amazon, more than 140,000 people have given it 4.6 stars on average, so it's definitely going to be able to do its job for whatever room that it's going to call home. If you only need one, the Bluetooth-enabled version will cost you $19.99, while a pair will cost a little under $30. Additionally, if you find that you need to invest in a humidifier, we have a few affordable recommendations you might want to consider before the dry season. That said, it's important that you clean your humidifier inside and out regularly to keep it from growing bacteria.
Vakumar Vacuum Sealer Machine
Surprisingly, there are many ways a vacuum sealer machine can simplify your kitchen tasks. Whether you're trying to keep leftover food fresh, prepping meals for the week, or maximizing limited fridge space, a vacuum sealer like the Vakumar Vacuum Sealer Machine can do the job. With a built-in bag cutter and storage, it can vacuum seal liquids, dry items, and moist items easily. Unlike many other vacuum sealer options, the Vakumar vacuum sealer also includes an attachment for compatible canisters, mason jars, and even wine bottles.
Not to mention, since it can be used continuously hundreds of times, it's also a good investment if you plan to use it for business purposes in the future. Apart from the vacuum sealer machine itself, it comes with two compatible vacuum sealer bag rolls, five pumping vacuum bags, a hose adapter, and an extra lower gasket. That said, it can also work with other brands of vacuum sealer bags as well. While it has a sticker price of $149.99, Amazon does offer installment options for people looking to save. As of writing, almost 2,000 people think it adds value to their kitchen and have given it an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon. Plus, if you're not all that convinced, Amazon has a 30-day refund/replacement policy in place for your benefit.
Chef iQ Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer
Anyone who has cooked for large families knows the challenge of juggling tasks — cutting, cooking on the stove, or torching fish, simultaneously. Some types of cooking requires precise, where just a few extra minutes can turn a juicy piece of meat into a tough, burnt slab. To serve consistently good meat dishes, you can invest in the Chef iQ Smart Thermometer to ensure it always cooks for the right amount of time and at the right temperature.
With quick charging features, this thermometer can last for more than 40 hours before it needs another charge, so you don't have to worry about losing battery while slow roasting. Capable of handling up to 752°F, it works for many types of appliances, like air fryers, deep fryers, sous-vide, ovens, or grills. Plus, it has integration with the Chef iQ App, which can help you optimize things with cooking time and temperature pre-sets.
For casual home cooks, the single probe set that goes for $63.98 can work well enough. Although, if you like to cook multiple things at once, there are also options to get a set of two probes for $179.99 or three probes for $219.99. And if you ever change your mind, you can order additional probes for only $49.99. Collectively, it has a rating of 4.2 stars from over 4,000 reviews on Amazon.
Dremel Versa Power Scrubber Kit
There are a lot of amazing things about owning a home, but for many people, having to clean it forever isn't one of them. Previously, we shared some cool smart gadgets that can keep your house clean, but we didn't get to mention adding a power scrubber to the list. Great for cleaning almost any kind of surface, Dremel's Versa power scrubber can be your companion in keeping the dirt or grime at bay in your kitchen, bathroom, or other areas of your home. Operating at 2,200 rpm, this power scrubber can save you hours of scrubbing away at tough stains. Although it's only water resistant (and not waterproof), the Versa does come with a rubber splash guard to keep the internal components free from damage. With its compact size, it's pretty easy to pack up and store when not in use.
If you want to give this gadget a go, you can get the slightly more affordable Versa Kit, which retails for $54.99 for the standard set that includes different textures of scrubbing and scouring pads that you can attach via velcro. Alternatively, if you suspect you'll be a heavy user, you might also want to consider the bundle with 16 additional pads, which sells for $107.78. Or, you can splurge on the Versa Kit with Scrub Daddy pads for $59.99. Either way, over 6,000 people have rated it around 4.4 stars.
NETVUE by Birdie AI Smart Bird Feeder (solar version)
In North America, Cornell Lab reports that bird populations have dropped significantly over the last half-century. While large-scale institutional change is needed for the numbers to truly recover, there are things you can do to help local birds thrive by adding bird feeders like NETVUE's Birdify AI Smart Bird Feeder to your home.
With this smart bird feeder, you can set its partner app to notify you when and what kind of bird drops by for a meal. According to NETVUE, it can identify more than 6,000 birds already, and it's likely to only get better with time. Its IP65 waterproofing and 1.5-liter mold-resistant bin ensure durability, while high-resolution color night vision lets you observe your visitors day or night without disturbing them. Since it's the solar version, you also don't have to worry about losing access to your camera, especially if you plan to install it in a harder-to-reach area.
Should you live in a neighborhood with a lot of feral cats or other potential bird predators, you can opt for a bundle with the Birdify Shield that retails for $209.98. Or, if you want to invite more hummingbirds into your garden, there's also a Hummee Feeder add-on that holds up to 18.3 ounces of nectar and retails for only $39.99.
ZMJH Bidet Toilet Seat
Anyone who has ever gone to Japan will know the absolute delight of using one of its toilets of the future. Built-in bidets, air dryers, and warmed seats turn essential human routines into moments of comfort and luxury. But did you know that you can bring that sense of satisfaction back into your home without replacing the entire toilet with the ZMJH Bidet Toilet Seat?
Right off the bat, you can customize the seat warmth or water temperature, which can feel amazing on cold, winter nights. With a stainless, self-cleaning steel nozzle, it has three different wash settings (rear, front, and oscillating), and you can also control the water pressure. Afterward, you can wrap up with a three-minute air dry feature. Plus, it even has a night light mode that makes late-night trips to the bathroom less scary.
Designed in such a way that ordinary people can install it without issues, the ZMJH bidet toilet seat is a quick and easy swap that can give your bathroom a different vibe. All you have to do is make sure it fits with the toilet already in your home and is within proximity of an outlet to power it. Depending on your preferred toilet seat design, you can opt for either the elongated version ($189.99) or the round version ($239.99). Either way, both models have earned an average of 4 stars from more than 1,400 people.
Populo Ultimate Electric High Pressure Toilet Plunger
Have you ever had a clogged toilet bowl and didn't know how to fix it before someone knocked on the door? These days, there are gadgets that can solve this somewhat embarrassing, but universal experience. For people lacking arm strength, with mobility issues, or simply unfit, an electric plunger can resolve your clogged toilet drains almost instantly.
Because of its design, the Populo Electric Toilet Plunger can de-clog your toilet by pressing a single button that generates up to 5 bar of air pressure in under half a minute. And the best part? It does all this without the risk of toilet water splashing into your face. Out of the box, it comes with a toilet plunger, air cylinder, hair removers, gloves, a charging cord, and a tool bag. Best for pipes 1.4 to 3.15 inches, this electric set also comes with several other heads to resolve clogs of every kind. Apart from the toilet head, it also has heads for hand basins, floor drains, tubs, and even kitchen sinks.
For $65.97, more than 500 people have rated this high-pressure electric toilet plunger 4.5 stars, considering it a worthy addition to their homes. Made of stainless steel material, this electric toilet plunger is designed to be durable. In addition, Populo claims that you can get up to 60 uses of 4 bar air pressure for every full charge.
Nesugar Portable Steamer
When it comes to making homes look polished, the devil is in the details, especially when it comes to linen. Pristine pleats on table skirts or bed sheets can add an understated but elegant vibe. For this reason, owning something like the Nesugar Clothes Steamer can make any room feel like a hotel. In just 15 seconds, this little steamer can steam at least two pieces of clothing and run for about 10 minutes straight. You can even adjust the orientation to your needs.
Out of the box, the garment steamer comes with a flannel storage bag, a wall mount bracket, a manual, and adhesives. Weighing only 0.8 lbs, its compact design makes it perfect for other things, like being able to steam clothes when you're on holiday or simply preparing for hosting a dinner in your home. Plus, it has a 6-foot cord, so you can use it for those long curtains in high-ceiling living rooms.
Although it's not exactly cheap at $89, Amazon does offer installment plans to make it more affordable. Additionally, you can snag protection plans that start at $7.99 if you want some added peace of mind. That said, more than a thousand people have rated it 4.5 stars, so it's likely you won't be disappointed. Not to mention, you can save a little more if you buy it bundled with the Nesugar high-speed hair dryer for $168.99.
REIDEA Candle Lighter S4 Pro
Whether it's for a power outage, a religious ceremony, or a romantic date night, candles can be a literal and figurative "light in the darkness." These days, there are tons of affordable varieties of candle lighters out there for most price points. But one option that sets itself apart in unique ways is the REIDEA Lighter S4 Pro, which is flameless, windproof, and incredibly quiet to use. With its slim design, it can reach up to 7 inches into those deep candle containers that are almost out. In addition, it also has an LED battery indicator and can be charged with sockets, power banks, laptops, and even car chargers via USB-C cable.
With so many elegant color options available, like rose gold, champagne gold, and pine green, it can match your home's aesthetics while meeting your candle-lighting needs. Additionally, it keeps its important parts hidden away with safety buttons and safety locks, so you can rest assured that it's not easy for children in your home to light things on fire by accident. Apart from candles, you can also use it to light incense for those nights you want to treat yourself to an at-home spa experience. Lastly, this candle lighter is also suitable for cooking and grilling. On Amazon, this rechargeable USB lighter retails for $7.49 and boasts an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 2,000 people.
Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener
For people who love hosting events at home, the right knives can be perfect companions for fast and easy dinner preparation. However, just having the right knife is only one half of the equation — the other half is making sure they stay sharp. Although it can seem counterintuitive, it's pretty common knowledge that dull blades can carry more risks than sharp ones. According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, this is because dull blades are more likely to slip as you need to use more pressure to get the same effect as a sharp blade. So, if you want to avoid this, get yourself a precision sharpener like the Chef'sChoice Professional Electric Knife Sharpener.
For $150, this sharpener can help make sure all your knives stay in top form, whether they're straight or serrated-edged. In its three-stage sharpening system, the first two stages use plated diamond abrasives, while the last stage acts like a polishing system designed to make knives last longer. Not to mention, you can use it to essentially upgrade your typical 20-degree knives to ones with 15-degree edges. And the best part? You'll likely only need a minute or less to get the job done. With over 13,000 reviews that have given it more or less 4.6 stars, you can bet many buyers find it more effective than using flat stones.
Oster Electric Wine Opener Set
While how "healthy" wine actually is can depend on several factors, there are many studies that reveal it can be good for you under certain conditions. In the past, we've mentioned how a study revealed that a little wine and cheese can be the secret to a healthier brain. In fact, even astronauts benefit from red wine's uncanny ability to keep muscles from wasting away.
With the Oster Electric Wine Opener Set, preparing for a wine night and enjoying your drinks can be hassle-free. Cordless and rechargeable, it eliminates the need for disposable batteries, and Oster shares it can open more than two dozen bottles before needing another charge. With its stylish base, this wine opener is perfect for display in your hosting area instead of hidden away in a drawer somewhere.
With its $33.84 price tag, the wine opener comes with several add-on accessories that any wine drinker will love. For example, it also has a foil cutter to remove those tough seals and an aerating pourer that can improve the taste. Additionally, it has a vacuum stopper, so you can rest easy knowing that an unfinished bottle isn't going to waste. With an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 1,700 people, you probably won't hesitate to bring this little gadget out during your next party.
How these home gadgets made it to the list
When choosing the items on this list, we explored gadget options that aren't your typical smart home devices. If you're simply looking to upgrade your smart home, we've mentioned a few before that are incredibly easy to set up. While the items on this list can be compatible with iPhones, Android phones, or even smart assistant-powered devices, they're designed and manufactured by companies known for developing appliances or specializing in niche products designed for various aspects of home care.
Next, we looked into gadgets from brands that are more known for commercial use than for the home but still provide unique benefits to homeowners. If they're part of a well-known brand, we noted products that may be overlooked parts of their portfolio and have around 5,000 reviews or less. However, all items on this list have generally positive reviews and have earned more than 4 stars, so you're more or less sure you're getting a good deal.
Lastly, we considered the different areas of each home, such as the kitchen, restroom, and garden, and thought about all the pain points that often come with them. Then, we looked for gadgets designed to solve problems ranging from mild inconveniences to tasks that take up a significant, recurring mental load.