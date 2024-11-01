10 Smart Gadgets That Will Help Keep Your House Clean
Smart technology is commonplace throughout many people's homes nowadays and there are now even a range of cleaning gadgets and devices that are designed to keep your house clean and tidy. After all, cleaning isn't exactly an activity that many people enjoy, and anything that can make these everyday chores that little bit easier are certainly welcome.
The collection of available smart gadgets includes essential cleaning tools that everyone should own to more advanced products that can make a real difference with chores that are particularly dirty or time-consuming. Here, we are going to look at some of the most exciting and useful cleaning smart devices that you can buy right now, some of which you probably had no idea even existed.
Ovie LightTags
Ovie LightTags are a handy gadget are just one example of a number of apps and services that are designed to reduce food waste have sprung up in recent years. Available from as little as $58 for three tags, the product works by attacking it to perishable food and then informing users when that food is due to expire. The sticky material covering the back of the device means it can be attached to a variety of materials including metal and plastic, while they are also completely reusable after being cleaned between uses.
You simply stick the Ovie LightTags to any food and click the button for the number of days you want it to track. So if you think food will expire in five days, you'd click it five times. The device will then turn from green to yellow as it approaches the specified date and then red when the food is expired. It is a relatively simple system that works well to give you a quick and obvious indication of when food can still be eaten and how close it is to needing to be thrown away.
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Samsung is one of the major washing machine brands offering smart models that go above and beyond when it comes to getting your clothes looking clean. The Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity model is one of the most advanced and comes with support for Samsung's SmartThings — making it just one of many Samsung home appliances that can be controlled with a galaxy phone.
While controlling a washing machine directly from your smartphone might not sound all that useful, SmartThings integration does allow for several features that might prove handy. One of these is the ability to monitor a wash cycle so you know exactly how far through it is. It can also be easier to set custom cycles using a smartphone rather than relying on the control panel of the machine. Of course, the washing machine can also be set to send a notification directly to your device when a cycle has finished.
This particular model, along with several other Samsung washing machines, also comes equipped with AI OptiWash technology. This can automatically detect the type of fabric being cleaned and the level of dirtiness, adjusting the cycle to get the best results.
Eufy X10 Pro Omni
The Eufy X10 Pro Omni is a robotic vacuum that received high praise from SlashGear's own Dave McQuilling when it was reviewed in 2024 and offers a viable alternative robot vacuum to the Roomba that can do just as good a job — or even better.
Like other robot vacuum cleaners, the appeal of the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is in its ability to do the job of cleaning up dust and debris from your home without needing direct intervention from you. Once set up and activated, the device will simply carry out its job as it roams around. This particular smart cleaner, though, combines a vacuum with a mop, giving it a more comprehensive cleaning ability when compared to some of its competitors. It can also be controlled from a smartphone and has a quick mapping feature that takes pictures of your home and works out where it should clean without having to bump into your furniture and walls.
An extra welcome feature is the AI detection system that has been trained to identify and avoid waste from pets. The idea here is to stop the material being spread around a home and being worked into ground surfaces — something these kinds of devices often struggle with.
Airdeer Automatic Trash Can
The Airdeer Automatic Trash Can is a popular smart trash can that utilizes technologies to help reduce some of the chores associated with taking out the trash. Customers on Amazon seem to like it, as the device currently has a 4.4 out of 5 rating and hundreds of units are sold each month.
With prices starting at $129.99 for just four gallons of storage, it is on the expensive side, but the Airdeer Automatic Trash Can does come with several features you wouldn't normally find on a standard trash can. For starters, an infrared motion sensor will open the lid when it detects a hand or other body part, allowing you to operate it without touching it at all.
Thanks to the refill bag rings, the device can automatically seal and change trash bags once they are full, saving you the hassle of getting your hands dirty and helping to get rid of foul odors as smells can't leak as easily. It even features voice prompts to let the user know when the refill ring is empty or the device needs charging.
PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer
The PhoneSoap Pro UV Smart Phone Sanitizer & Universal Cell Phone Charger Box is the kind of smart device that a lot of people might not know about but will want to invest in once they discover how helpful they can be. After all, of all the various cleaning gadgets and smart devices that are available, ultraviolet disinfecting lights might actually be one of the most useful. That's because they provide arguably the best way to properly clean smartphones. Rather than having to rely on wipes or sprays that could leave marks and smudges or even potentially damage the phone, these handy products blast anything inside them with UV light until they have disinfected the item.
Conveniently, the PhoneSoap Pro UV Smart Phone Sanitizer & Universal Cell Phone Charger Box is not much larger than a case for eyeglasses and can sanitize a smartphone in just five minutes thanks to the four large UV-C bulbs and mirrored surfaces all through the cleaner's interior. The 360-degree coverage ensures every surface of your smartphone will be disinfected, an important feature given how no part of a smartphone will likely be free from contaminants. Meanwhile, the device has both a USB-C and USB-A port so that it can also charge other devices by operating as a power bank.
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W)
Conway, makers of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W), is among the best air purifiers brands available right now. Highly recommended by reputable outlets, the Airmega AP-1512HH(W) air purifier is powerful, quiet, and efficient at a price point that won't break the bank. In fact, you can grab this air purifier for less than $200. It is designed to help remove pollutants from the air in a standard sized room thanks to its four-part filtration system, which includes a True HEPA filter. In practical terms, this means it will capture more than 99% of all particles that pass through it.
The gadget has several smart features that allow the air purifier to work independently of direct user control. It can automatically detect the air quality and adjust the fan motors accordingly, increasing the power and speed when necessary. An LED display will also let users know real-time information about how clean the air is and when filters need to be serviced or replaced to take away all of the guesswork. The manufacturer has also utilized a design that means it can run as quietly as 24.4 dB and will only ever reach max noise levels of 53.8 dB.
CATLINK Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Products like the CATLINK Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box can make owning a cat more hassle free than ever before. Among the biggest chores for any pet owner is having to clean up after their furry friends — but this smart litter box takes away much of that work so you don't have to worry about it. This device has sensors that automatically detect when a pet has entered and left so it can begin the cleaning process straight away.
Once the cat has done its business, the litter box activates a spin feature that helps separate the litter from the waste and deposit it into a sealed compartment. As an added bonus, the large size of the waste drawer means it only needs to be emptied every two weeks or so.
The Litter-Robot 3 is another little known smart home device that has similar functions to the CATLINK Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box but also syncs up with your smartphone. This can help you monitor whether your cat is using the device and notify you when it's time to empty it. The accompanying app can even provide real-time stats, although you'll have to fork out more than $500 for the gadget.
Dyson V15 Detect
One of the most advanced smart vacuum cleaners on the market at the time of writing is the Dyson V15 Detect, a highly rated cleaner available to buy for around $640 on Amazon and other retailers. The cordless gadget has a runtime of around one hour and can be switched to a handheld vacuum for cleaning areas such as cars and stairs. A filter system also traps up to 99.99% of particles so air that passes out of the device is free of contaminants.
What makes the Dyson V15 Detect so distinctive is its laser system that helps to highlight dust in a more effective way than is usually possible with standard LED lights. Meanwhile, an acoustic piezo sensor can measure the size and quantity of dust particles and relay that information to the user via an LCD screen. This is designed so anyone using the vacuum won't miss any areas and know just how much sort they are picking up, while the anti-tangle conical brush Hair Screw works to prevent jams from long hair and pet fur.
Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot
Like a traditional carpet vacuum cleaner, the Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot uses suction to function. Unlike your vacuum, this robot's suction feature is in place to keep it stuck to your window while it sprays and wipes the surface clean. Available to purchase for $530, this incredible little gadget takes all the hard work out of what is one of the most awkward household chores as it will clean your windows.
The device can detect obstacles and plan routes to avoid anything that might impede its progress as well as having a selection of cleaning modes for different jobs. These can be selected through the hub charging station or the companion app, giving you freedom to control the robot cleaner remotely from a distance. Ecovacs also claims that the three-nozzle wide-angle Spray Atomization Technology is able to remove even stubborn dirt quickly, meaning you can be confident of getting a good clean.
Samsung Bespoke AutoRelease Dry Smart
The Samsung Bespoke AutoRelease Dry Smart dishwasher is a great example of what the brand's smart cleaning range is capable of. Priced at over $1,000, it is not cheap but does come equipped with Linear Wash Technology to ensure a thorough and even clean across the entire contents along with an AutoRelease Door Dry that helps to circulate air at the end of a wash cycle. This model also has Whisper Quiet Cleaning to keep the noise at just 39 dBA.
An advantage of using a Samsung smart dishwasher such as this is that it utilizes SmartThings. This is Samsung's own system that controls all of the brand's smart devices, from televisions to speakers. With the Smart things app, you can monitor Samsung's smart dishwashers to see when the load is due to finish and get notifications when the cycle is complete. Some allow you to choose custom programs and check how much energy is being used, remotely chat with Samsung experts, and even download updates from the web.