10 Smart Gadgets That Will Help Keep Your House Clean

Samsung is one of the major washing machine brands offering smart models that go above and beyond when it comes to getting your clothes looking clean. The Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity model is one of the most advanced and comes with support for Samsung's SmartThings — making it just one of many Samsung home appliances that can be controlled with a galaxy phone.

While controlling a washing machine directly from your smartphone might not sound all that useful, SmartThings integration does allow for several features that might prove handy. One of these is the ability to monitor a wash cycle so you know exactly how far through it is. It can also be easier to set custom cycles using a smartphone rather than relying on the control panel of the machine. Of course, the washing machine can also be set to send a notification directly to your device when a cycle has finished.

This particular model, along with several other Samsung washing machines, also comes equipped with AI OptiWash technology. This can automatically detect the type of fabric being cleaned and the level of dirtiness, adjusting the cycle to get the best results.

