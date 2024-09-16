Why There's Only One Good Way To Clean Smartphone Screens

We take our smartphones everywhere. Not only are they robust communications devices capable of many flavors of voice, video, and text chats that keep us connected to the rest of the world, but as pocket computers, they're a whole lot more, too. They're our portable music players that we listen to on the subway. They're our digital photo frames. They can even be a handy way to read books in a pinch, and for some they might even be part of their bathroom reading routine. All of this is to say that everywhere should be taken as literally as possible, and that as a result, our smartphones are basically petri dishes full of germs and all sorts of other bacteria.

"Chances are you're not regularly getting sick from germs on your phone, but viral diseases like influenza and bacterial diseases like E.coli can spread through contact with a phone carrying viruses and bacteria," explained Sarah Latoria, a primary care clinician at Northwestern Medicine. Clearly, your phone needs to be cleaned, but doing so is easier said than done. It's one thing to take a sanitizing wipe to your case or the shell of your phone, but the Gorilla Glass touchscreen is a different matter, as it can be damaged by some cleaners.

Let's take a look at why this is, as well as the one reliable option that's out there for disinfecting the entire surface of your smartphone.