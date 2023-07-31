The Best Ebook Apps On Android You Should Have Installed

While ReadEra isn't as visually appealing as any other eBook reader, what makes it stand out from the rest is its document organization features. The app automatically groups your files by author, series, format, and folder, so you won't have a hard time finding what you need. There are also separate tabs for the files you mark as Favorites, To Read, and Have Read and those you add to your custom Collection. This Collections tab serves as your personal library, where you can categorize books and documents based on your preferred theme. For instance, you can have a romance fiction collection, a personal finance collection, and a math reviewer collection.

When it comes to the reading interface itself, ReadEra comes with multiple configurations to personalize your experience. You can change the page flip (horizontal or vertical), color mode (e.g., sepia, day, night), font face (e.g., Roboto, Alice, Noto Serif), font size, line spacing, text alignment, and page margins. More than an eBook reader, ReadEra also boasts text-to-speech functionality. It features at least 20 voices to choose from, different speech rate settings, and a 15-minute to one-hour timer. With an upgrade to ReadEra Premium, you can also listen to the books in the background.

What users dislike about the app, however, is that it automatically scans your storage for all the file types it supports. This often leaves you with a cluttered library filled with documents you didn't necessarily want to see there.