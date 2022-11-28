Here's How You Can Create Your Own Ebook In Microsoft Word

Electronic books or "eBooks" are slowly becoming a staple on every reader's device. In fact, Pew Research reports that American eBook readers have increased from 25% in 2019 to 30% in 2021. This is a noticeable change considering the number of print book and audiobook users stayed the same during that period.

The rise in popularity of eBooks is no surprise as it's one of the easiest ways to distribute information across the internet. Companies use eBooks for giving away free resources and case studies, while fiction writers use eBooks as a companion for their printed tomes. It doesn't end there, because you can also convert your academic and personal written works like essays and portfolios to eBooks for portability.

Another factor for eBooks' popularity might be how easy it is to make one. All it really takes is some knowledge of a word processor app, and you're halfway done. If you're thinking about making your own eBook using Microsoft Word, we have you covered with this step-by-step guide.