6 Of The Best And Affordable Humidifiers For The Dry Seasons

The best kind of humidifier is one you can just leave in one spot of your home and have it humidify the whole thing, as opposed to using one in every room. If you have a smaller home, say, 2,300 square feet, then the AIRCARE Evaporative Tower Humidifier will get you all the moisture you could need, no matter where you are.

This humidifier holds up to six gallons of water, which you can pour right in with a pitcher via the convenient front loading port. On a full tank, this device can run for up to 70 hours straight, providing moisturizing mist on one of three fan settings. Thanks to the Cool Mist technology, which doesn't use any heating elements, you don't have to worry about kids or pets getting scalded by hot steam.

The AIRCARE Tower Humidifier is available at Home Depot for $122.99, where it has a 4 out of 5 rating. Users claim to appreciate the ease that comes with pouring water in the tank, a simple chore you can do at the start of any day. Users also enjoy how easy it is to set up, with large, snap-together components and a slot-in filter.