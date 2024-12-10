This Is The Best Way To Clean Your Humidifier (Inside And Out)

If you're using your humidifier daily as a gadget to help you sleep better and breathe easier, it only makes sense to learn how to properly maintain it. One of the best ways to do so is to use distilled water. Compared to tap water, distilled water carries fewer minerals, so your tank won't be covered in scales just as quickly.

Advertisement

You should also make it a habit to replace the water before every use. For instance, if you're powering up the humidifier every day, then be sure to change the water just as frequently. This is pretty quick and easy to do. First, dump out the used water, rinse the tank and base, and then refill the tank with clean distilled water. This prevents your unit from becoming a breeding ground of bacteria and mold that could get released into the air. Tossing in a humidifier cleaning ball like the Protec Humidifier Tank Cleaner into the tank could also help with mineral buildup and bacteria/mold growth. These balls are non-toxic and can be used for up to 30 days.

If you're not using your humidifier daily, ensure that you don't leave water sitting unused in the tank for eight hours or longer, as this can lead to the growth of algae or bacteria. Remove the water and dry the unit before storing it.

Advertisement