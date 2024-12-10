This Is The Best Way To Clean Your Humidifier (Inside And Out)
The air is dry, the humidity levels are low, and your lips feel as cracked as the floor of the Sahara. It's all pretty inevitable — when there's less moisture in the air, your body gets hit a little, and cracked lips are just the start. You might also suffer from a dry nose, throat, and skin. That's why humidifiers are a must. They fill the air with much-needed moisture to relieve you of these discomforts. Plus, they're a handy gadget during the winter season as they don't only prevent paint cracks, wallpaper peeling, and static electricity due to the heating system, but also help with your stuffy nose.
However, there's a downside to using humidifiers, too: they can spread bacteria through the air if they're not properly cleaned and maintained. Yes, even the best humidifiers with all the fancy bells and whistles need regular cleaning. We'll walk you through the best way to get the inside and outside of your humidifier clean.
Descaling your humidifier
The best way to clean your humidifier, inside and out, is by following a two-step process: descaling first, and then disinfecting after. Descaling removes impurities and mineral deposits left behind by the water, helping your unit perform optimally. To get started, you'll need clean water, distilled white vinegar (which, by the way, is also great for cleaning electronics like your laptop), and a soft-bristled toothbrush. The descaling process is pretty quick and easy, but keep in mind that the exact step-by-step process will vary depending on your humidifier brand. However, this general guide can be applied to several models:
- Unplug the humidifier.
- If the unit has been running on a warm setting, let the water cool down before proceeding.
- Detach the water tank from the base chamber.
- Pour out the water from the tank and base. Some base chambers have to be emptied in a specific way to protect the electronics, so be sure to check for labels on the unit or refer to the user manual.
- Transfer two to three cups of vinegar into the tank to start descaling. For some humidifiers, you may need to detach some parts from the tank and/or base before filling the tank with vinegar.
- Shake the vinegar around the tank.
- Put the tank back in the unit.
- Leave the vinegar soaking for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Empty the tank and base chamber again.
- Remove the non-electronic (plastic, stainless steel, or silicone) parts, like filter, silencer, float, aroma box/pad tray, mist tube, and valve, for cleaning and descaling. However, make sure to check the user manual to see which parts are safe to clean with vinegar.
- Soak the removable parts in equal parts water and vinegar for up to 20 minutes.
- Brush away any tough buildup, especially at the bottom of the tank.
- Rinse the tank and the other components to remove the vinegar smell.
Now that your humidifier is free from minerals, it's time to disinfect your unit.
Disinfecting your humidifier
Disinfecting kills bacteria that thrive in moist environments like your humidifier's water tank. This is a crucial step, especially since you wouldn't want these bacteria to end up in the air you breathe. To disinfect your humidifier, get clean water, bleach, and a microfiber cloth. Then, follow these steps:
- Mix one-half teaspoon of bleach with half a gallon of water.
- With the tank still detached from the base, fill it with the diluted bleach mixture.
- Seal the tank with its cap if it has one.
- Swirl the solution inside the tank.
- Return the tank to the base chamber.
- Let the solution sit for about 20 minutes.
- Detach the tank from the base.
- Dump the solution out of the tank and base.
- Rinse the tank and base with water to get rid of the smell of bleach. When rinsing the base, be careful not to splash water on the outside to avoid damaging the electronics.
- Clean the outside of the humidifier with a soft damp microfiber cloth.
- Wipe any water residue with a clean microfiber cloth. Make sure to dry the plug too.
- Let the components air dry for some time.
- Assemble the component as per your user manual.
You can now start using your humidifier again. To keep it in good shape, it's recommended to descale and disinfect your humidifier at least once a week, but every three days would be ideal.
Maintaining the sanitation of your humidifier
If you're using your humidifier daily as a gadget to help you sleep better and breathe easier, it only makes sense to learn how to properly maintain it. One of the best ways to do so is to use distilled water. Compared to tap water, distilled water carries fewer minerals, so your tank won't be covered in scales just as quickly.
You should also make it a habit to replace the water before every use. For instance, if you're powering up the humidifier every day, then be sure to change the water just as frequently. This is pretty quick and easy to do. First, dump out the used water, rinse the tank and base, and then refill the tank with clean distilled water. This prevents your unit from becoming a breeding ground of bacteria and mold that could get released into the air. Tossing in a humidifier cleaning ball like the Protec Humidifier Tank Cleaner into the tank could also help with mineral buildup and bacteria/mold growth. These balls are non-toxic and can be used for up to 30 days.
If you're not using your humidifier daily, ensure that you don't leave water sitting unused in the tank for eight hours or longer, as this can lead to the growth of algae or bacteria. Remove the water and dry the unit before storing it.