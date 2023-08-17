5 Things You Need To Know Before Cleaning Your Laptop

A quick Amazon search for "laptop cleaner" will reveal a smattering of products and tools that could be tempting to get so you can thoroughly cleanse yours from unsightly marks and unwanted debris. Before you add some to the cart, though, it's important to remember that not all items that claim to be safe for laptops actually are.

For instance, unlike the name implies, multi-surface cleaners sold in grocery stores are generally not meant for use on electronic device surfaces as some may contain harsh chemicals like ammonia or bleach that can cause damage to your computer's screen or its metal frame.

If a cleaning product comes in liquid form, additional research may be required on your end so you don't accidentally buy something that'll wreck your machine. If you must buy a preformulated cleaning agent to use primarily on your laptop, go for a tried and true brand known for producing gadget-specific cleaning products like Whoosh.

When in doubt, opt for plain water — distilled is even better as it's free from minerals that could scratch fragile surfaces. You should also invest in a can of compressed air, as it's effective in safely removing dust particles and other contaminants in hard-to-reach areas like your laptop's ports, air vents, and between keyboard keys. Make sure you clean your laptop in a well-ventilated area of your space, follow the product's directions, and spray with enough distance between the can and your device to avoid potential condensation.