What To Do If You Spill Water On Your Laptop

Spilling water on your laptop can trigger an immediate fight, flight, or freeze response in you, but rest assured, there are steps you can take to dry your laptop and hopefully salvage it. For the best results, you need to act quickly. However, acting rashly without thinking will cause more damage than taking a few seconds to breathe and calm yourself down before starting the process of cleaning and drying your laptop.

While you're working on your laptop, it's important to go through all the potential outcomes. In many cases — mostly with minor spills, not major spills — your laptop can be saved. The less liquid you spill, the better your laptop's chance of surviving the accident. There's also a chance you may have to replace your laptop entirely and recycle your old one. Or, you could land somewhere in between these two extremes and simply need to replace a wet battery or manage to save your data, but not your laptop as a whole.

The first step? Assess your situation to see how bad the spill is and where to start the recovery process.