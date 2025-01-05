5 Smart Home Gadgets That Are Very Easy To Set Up

We've gone from big workstations being converted into protable laptops, and then into smartphones that we carry around in our pockets. We find tech in cars, as wearables, or at the gym. There has, therefore, been a spike in demand for smart homes. It really doesn't take a lot to convert a regular home into a smart one — just the right kinds of gadgets.

From thermostats that automatically control the coziness in your house to RGB light strips that react and dance to the music you're playing — there are several must-have devices to transform your house into a smart home. Sometimes, though, these products can be complex in what they offer, and end up requiring comprehensive installations.

After all, the joy of using a new gadget just by plugging it in and turning a few switches should be experienced by all. You'd be surprised to find out just how many of these devices exist that seem pretty simple to install, but can make a sizeable difference in converting your abode into an intelligent one. This is why we have compiled a list of some excellent smart home devices that are easy to set up. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.

