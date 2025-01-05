5 Smart Home Gadgets That Are Very Easy To Set Up
We've gone from big workstations being converted into protable laptops, and then into smartphones that we carry around in our pockets. We find tech in cars, as wearables, or at the gym. There has, therefore, been a spike in demand for smart homes. It really doesn't take a lot to convert a regular home into a smart one — just the right kinds of gadgets.
From thermostats that automatically control the coziness in your house to RGB light strips that react and dance to the music you're playing — there are several must-have devices to transform your house into a smart home. Sometimes, though, these products can be complex in what they offer, and end up requiring comprehensive installations.
After all, the joy of using a new gadget just by plugging it in and turning a few switches should be experienced by all. You'd be surprised to find out just how many of these devices exist that seem pretty simple to install, but can make a sizeable difference in converting your abode into an intelligent one. This is why we have compiled a list of some excellent smart home devices that are easy to set up. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.
Govee Smart Light Bulbs
Light bulbs that connect to your phone and can cycle between different colors are some of the most inexpensive smart home devices you can buy. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the Govee Smart Light Bulbs come as a four-pack for $34.99, but you can grab a single piece for $12.99, too.
Each light bulb is capable of over 16 million colors, which you can pick on your phone. There are dedicated scene modes built into the app that play well at different times of the day. Govee's lights are also compatible with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can simply use voice commands to control them. Other features include a timer and automatic scheduling to turn them on during the night, and back off when you're heading to sleep. Party freaks will have fun playing with the music sync mode.
When it comes to installation, it really doesn't get easier than this. All you need to do is screw in the bulb, grab the Govee Home app that's on iOS and Android, turn the switch on, and tap the "+" button in the app to start searching for the device. For most of these smart home devices, you need to be connected to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band. Also make sure your lamp or light fixture supports the same base as any smart light bulbs you're buying.
Amazon Smart Plug
The simplest of smart gadgets are devices that you can turn on or off remotely. While the majority of tech-infused appliances now share this functionality, there is a way to bring this feature to any non-smart device you have at home — courtesy of the Amazon Smart Plug. While there are loads of other options at varying prices that you can buy and be perfectly happy with, this one just works. Besides, with over half a million ratings and a price tag of $24.99, this smart plug does everything you need and nothing you don't.
Setting it up is easy. Just plug this in your wall socket, and add the device using the Alexa app on your phone. From there, simply plug in any appliance and turn its switch on like you normally would. You will now be able to control this product through the Alexa app, by turning the smart plug on or off. Whether it's a kitchen appliance or an expensive lamp that you wish to automate, using your voice commands to control the smart plug is all you'll have to do.
Echo Dot 5th Gen Smart Speaker
Amazon is one of the major speaker brands, and its Echo lineup of smart speakers has always offered good value. The Echo Dot 5th Gen retails at $49.99 and brings the perks of Alexa to your home. This specific model has over 100,000 ratings, with an average score of 4.6-stars on Amazon.
The Echo Dot can be connected to Spotify, Apply Music, and other services — including the in-house Amazon Music platform. You can also connect it to your phone via Bluetooth and play audio through any app. Aside from being a smart speaker, you can use Alexa with the Echo Dot to control other smart devices in your home. The speaker comes in three elegant-looking colors, and has buttons to control the volume and microphone. There's a ring light near the bottom that serves as a privacy indicator, too.
Setting up your Echo Dot is straightforward — all you need to do is plug it to a convenient wall outlet, and add it to the Alexa app on your phone. Picking the right spot for a smart speaker like the Echo Dot is crucial, something that's good for both the acoustics and wireless connectivity.
Chromecast with Google TV
The original Chromecast was launched in 2013, and it eliminated the need to invest in an entirely new smart TV. We've seen several generations of the product since then, including the Chromecast with Google TV. Even at face value, it can convert your regular television into a smart one — with access to Wi-Fi, and several streaming apps. But there are many other Chromecast features that make it a device worth buying. The 4K version will cost you $49.99, but there's a cheaper HD variant that you can pick up if your TV only supports resolutions up to 1080p. The product has over 30,000 ratings and a score of 4.6-stars on Amazon.
Beyond watching your favorite movies and TV shows, you can control compatible smart home devices using voice commands. Not many devices are easier to set up than a Chromecast. The stick with the cable goes into the HDMI port on your TV, and the remote controls the entire experience. Once you connect the Chromecast to your TV, make sure you switch sources to the associated HDMI input. The remote also requires two AAA batteries to work, which are included in the package.
Blink Mini
Introducing an indoor camera in your home can significantly level up the security of your family and belongings. At just $29.99, the Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to get started. It's trusted and has nearly 300,000 ratings, with an average score of 4.4-stars on Amazon. You can also pick up the newer Blink Mini 2 that retails at $39.99, which features an LED spotlight and weather resistance, making it viable to use outdoors.
The camera features both day and nighttime recording, and has support for two-way audio and motion detection. You can view a live feed of the camera on your smartphone, or on any smart display that's connected through Alexa. Being so compact and low profile has its advantages — there are several places you can install Blink cameras, both inside and out. While there is support for saving video clips to the cloud, you will need to pay a monthly subscription.
As far as setup goes, the Blink Mini is perhaps the easiest security camera to configure. First, mount the camera on its stand, and connect it to power using the included cable. Then, launch the Blink Home Monitor app on your Android or iOS phone, create an account, and pair the camera.
How these products were chosen
From smart lights to speakers, there is an ever growing list of smart home devices you can buy. Some of these are plug-and-play solutions, while others, like a robot vacuum, require some effort with installation. For this list, we made sure to pick out items that were easy to set up, both in terms of complexity, and the number of steps.
All products mentioned on this list are from reputed brands, and have amassed several thousand reviews by legitimate customers on Amazon. When shopping for gadgets to convert your home into a smart one, be sure to check for customer reviews, compatibility with your existing appliances or wall outlets, and any ecosystem advantages you can have through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.