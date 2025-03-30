Tape measures come in many forms, from pocket-sized sewing tape to industrial-length open reel tape measures. There are even high-tech digital and laser models. For most professionals and newcomers, however, all you'll usually need is a traditional cased steel tape measure. Along with being compact and easy to transport, they're typically made of durable plastic or metal to protect the tape and spring mechanism.

It's important to find a tape measure of an appropriate length for your needs. If you 're going to use it for general household tasks or DIY projects, a standard 16- or 25-foot option will more than likely suit your needs. However, if you know that you'll need something that can go further, you can find tape measures that reach or exceed 100 feet in length. If the tape measure doesn't state its length on the case, you can sometimes find it on the end of the blade.

You'll also have to make sure that the tape measure you select has markings and measurements that are relevant to your project. While many tape measures sold in the United States only have Standard American English (SAE) — or inch — measurements, many also feature a combination of both SAE and metric markings to accommodate a wider variety of users. Whichever road you go down, be sure that the markings are well-defined and easy to read. There are a variety of other handy features you'll find present in some tape measures such as belt clips, wrist straps, and magnetic mounts.

