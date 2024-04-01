5 Must-Have Ryobi Tools For Professional Plumbers
While Ryobi might be best known for being an affordable brand for budget-conscious shoppers, the company does make reliable products. A brand like Milwaukee might come to mind first, but Ryobi has a good number of plumbing tools a professional can utilize in their next job. Plumbers tackle more than just clogged toilets — they'll need ways to clear out drains, reach cramped spaces, and sometimes cut through pipes. There's a lot in common between a plumber's tool collection and a typical handyman's, so you'll notice some overlap in some cases, but that could be a good thing for some people as it means you'll get extra use out of the purchase.
Everything on this list is available from Ryobi at Home Depot, as that's the store's in-house brand. Moreover, each item is backed up by high user scores and reviews where applicable. A more in-depth explanation of how these five tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Drain Auger
If you're dealing with a sink with a clog that a plunger can't handle, a drain auger can come in handy. The Ryobi ONE+ drain auger has a 25-foot cable that can reach deep down the drain and clear up any debris it reaches. Using an auger is as simple as getting out the tool and sending the cable down the drain, so it's easy to use for professionals and regular homeowners alike. This auger is part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, so you don't have to buy the battery or charger if you already have a Ryobi 18V battery on hand. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $79.
User scores are high for the auger, at 4.3 out of five based on over 1,700 reviews. While mostly positive, some buyers note a manual auger is much cheaper and does the same job, so you'll essentially be paying a bit more for an easier job. Professionals will likely get their money's worth out of this, but if you're a homeowner who doesn't have to unclog a drain very often, then a manual option could be more cost-effective. You can get a look at this tool in action in a YouTube video that shows how simple it is to use.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw
Plumbers who need to cut through pipes can do so with the Ryobi 18V cordless reciprocating saw. This handy tool can tackle PVC drain pipes and wood, so it's a versatile saw that can come in handy for more than just plumbing if you want added value. It's another tool that's part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, which means your existing Ryobi 18V battery and charger will power this saw. The tool on its own is available at Home Depot for $79, but you'll need to budget for a battery and charger if you don't already have one.
With more than 600 reviews, the Ryobi reciprocating saw has a 4.6 out of five user score. Looking at plumbing-specific reviews, buyers say the saw did its job with cutting pipes, so there shouldn't be any hangups about buying it for that if that's what you're looking for. If you do run into any issues down the road, you're backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty with the purchase.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless PEX Tubing Clamp Tool
When you're dealing with plumbing pipes, you'll want to ensure there won't be any leaks, as that can quickly become a disaster. The Ryobi cordless PEX tubing clamp can put all of those worries to rest by making sure the pipes don't have openings. Ryobi's PEX tubing clamp comes with the tool, battery, and charger for $265 at Home Depot. This is another tool that's part of the ONE+ line, so this same charger and battery can power the other 18V tools on the list.
The user reviews backing up the tool are good, as it comes in at a 4.5 out of five rating based on over 900 scores. Many of the reviews point out how it does its job well, and if you're concerned about there being a leak with your piping job, this will be the tool for you. The onboard LED lights illuminate your work space, so there's not even a need for a flashlight. You're covered by a three-year manufacturer's warranty in case anything goes wrong.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 3/8 in. Right Angle Dril
While many professionals might already have a power drill of their choice, if they don't then the Ryobi power drill will work out just fine for plumbing work. You don't necessarily need an expensive drill to take on plumbing jobs, but you do need something that will be able to fit into tight spots. A right-angle drill is good for plumbing, and you can pick up the Ryobi one from Home Depot for $119. This doesn't include the battery or charger, but it's another ONE+ tool so you can use your existing 18V battery if you have one. Ryobi says it's perfect for any professional or DIY job, so there's good value here.
It appears many of the buyers of this right-angle drill are pleased with the purchase, as evidenced by the 4.7 out of five score on Home Depot's website. It has an onboard light that illuminates the small places, packs a punch, and comes in at an affordable price. There aren't a lot of downsides to point out, and you're backed by a three-year warranty.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Heat Gun
Sometimes water not running into your sink or toilet isn't because of a clog, but a frozen pipe instead. While it's dangerous to use an open flame on a frozen pipe, a heat gun is a viable alternative that could get the water moving again. The Ryobi heat gun won't produce an actual flame, but instead, it'll heat up enough to use on a pipe and possibly unfreeze it. It's not guaranteed to work, but it's worth a shot and could be a real lifesaver in the winter. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $79. It's part of the ONE+ line, so it works with your other 18V Ryobi batteries, like every other tool on the list.
It gets up to 875 degrees, so this little gun can emit a lot of heat without ever having to worry about a pipe being damaged. Ryobi singles out the deflector nozzle as being good for thawing pipes. User scores come in at 4.1 out of five on Home Depot's website, based on over 580 reviews.
Why were these tools picked?
Although Ryobi isn't typically the first choice for a professional, the brand carries many useful tools that come in at a very affordable price. Strong user scores back up everything here, and each tool is helpful for plumbing projects. Even if you're not a professional, there's still a lot here that you can pick up just for home remedies that can help save some cash from having to call a plumber yourself.
Ryobi tools don't tend to get many professional reviews due to their budget nature, but there are plenty of YouTube videos you can find from everyday people to find out whether the tool does its job or not if the user scores aren't enough. There are many added benefits of each tool on this list too, thanks to the ONE+ compatibility, which means you can save a good chunk of cash by omitting the battery and charger purchase from each selection. Of course, you do have to first invest into the Ryobi ecosystem, but you do get rewarded over time by doing so.