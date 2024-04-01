5 Must-Have Ryobi Tools For Professional Plumbers

If you're dealing with a sink with a clog that a plunger can't handle, a drain auger can come in handy. The Ryobi ONE+ drain auger has a 25-foot cable that can reach deep down the drain and clear up any debris it reaches. Using an auger is as simple as getting out the tool and sending the cable down the drain, so it's easy to use for professionals and regular homeowners alike. This auger is part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, so you don't have to buy the battery or charger if you already have a Ryobi 18V battery on hand. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $79.

User scores are high for the auger, at 4.3 out of five based on over 1,700 reviews. While mostly positive, some buyers note a manual auger is much cheaper and does the same job, so you'll essentially be paying a bit more for an easier job. Professionals will likely get their money's worth out of this, but if you're a homeowner who doesn't have to unclog a drain very often, then a manual option could be more cost-effective. You can get a look at this tool in action in a YouTube video that shows how simple it is to use.