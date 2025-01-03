Major Smart Thermostat Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Smart thermostats are taking off in a big way. They're larger — and easier to read and use — than traditional thermostats, while also coming with a bunch of extra features. They're so useful that utility companies are recommending people get them so they can use the smart functionality to reduce energy demand. That's why anyone who has their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system replaced in the near future will no doubt hear the technician pitch a smart thermostat in addition to the installation.

Advertisement

Potential buyers, though, have tons of options to choose from. They all perform the basics, like allowing you to adjust your temperatures, set schedules, and view or adjust your home's temperature from your smartphone while you're not there. After that, brands have a bunch of extras you can choose depending on what you want. Not only do smart thermostats add tons of functionality over their dumber siblings but they can also lower your energy bill and are generally not difficult to install, among the reasons to add a smart thermostat to your home.

So which one should you get? Here we'll tell you about each major brand and how it ranks compared with other brands. There also are some smaller players like Cync, Commercial Electric, and Tekmar, but they're far from being major players in this space. We'll say more about our methodology at the end of this story.

Advertisement