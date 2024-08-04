Ecobee Vs. Nest: Which Is The Better Smart Thermostat & How Do They Compare?

The internet of things and its network of smart plugs and smart appliances have been rising in popularity for the better part of a decade. Many of us now use our phones, tablets, or voice to control our lights, music, and other parts of our home. Your thermostat is another logical part of your home that can be upgraded to work in this fashion, as it's usually a small device that you only need to occasionally adjust and control. That's exactly why smart thermostats are one of the more popular smart home products on the market. Not only do smart thermostats make it easier to control and monitor your home's climate control, but they can also save you money on your energy bill by offering a more efficient way to heat and cool your household.

If you're looking to upgrade your home's AC, heating or central air with a smart thermostat, you might find yourself overwhelmed by how many options are currently available. Two of the best smart thermostats you can buy are from Ecobee and Google Nest. While both are great choices, they each have their own pros and cons that need to be considered before deciding which brand is right for you. Here is a more detailed look at the smart thermostats made by Ecobee and Nest, based on information from their manufacturers as well as hands-on reviews from reputable sources. More information about how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this comparison.