10 Smart Thermostats That Promise To Lower Your Energy Bill

Smart thermostats are often among the first pieces of smart home tech that people consider putting in their home aside from smart lights. They are generally easy to install as a DIY project and often come as part of a new HVAC system installed by professionals. The benefits are palpable. You can control your HVAC system from your smartphone, set up schedules quite easily, and depending on the brand, you can get a host of other smart features that make the experience even better.

Advertisement

In some cases, smart thermostats can even save you money. Through a variety of features such as learning when you are and aren't at home or through schedules and other types of learning, Consumer Reports says that a smart thermostat can save you enough money over its lifetime to pay for the installation of a smart thermostat. Of course, that all depends on your habits and which thermostat you go with. Estimates say that a smart thermostat can save you between 12% to 15% on your energy bills over the course of a year on average.

Should you be able to take advantage of those savings, the smart thermostat will pay for itself in only a few short years in most cases. It's impossible to gauge which smart thermostats do it best because every home is different, so we'll list out the smart thermostats in alphabetical order and you can decide which one is best for you. After all, some people may prefer to set it and forget it while others may want to control their thermostats on their own. Thankfully, there are a healthy selection of smart thermostats that do both.

Advertisement