Amazon Smart Thermostat teams with Honeywell

Today Amazon revealed their first Smart Thermostat, developed with Honeywell Home thermostat technology. This new device will cost approximately $60 USD and will work with Amazon Alexa and touch controls. Amazon suggested that users will be able to install this tech quickly and simply, and use the device with ease, too.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat was developed by both Amazon and Honeywell, but it’ll be sold by Amazon as an Amazon smart home product. This device will be very, very similar to the other touchscreen smart thermostat products sold by Honeywell, but it’ll be part of Amazon’s collection and branded with Amazon’s logos.

This is one of a wide variety of products Amazon will be showing for the first time this morning on the 28th of September, 2021. It’ll likely be a very home-oriented collection of devices that’ll be low-cost and branded with Amazon’s main or subsidiary brands. The vast majority of the products will be available on pre-order this afternoon with release dates later this year.

