All The New Features In Google's Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

The last time Google updated its thermostat lineup was when the company launched the standard "non-learning" Nest Thermostat in 2020, which the company continues to sell to this day. This $129 device remains the entry-level offering from Google for those looking for a Smart Thermostat. For anyone wanting a more advanced thermostat for their smart home ecosystem, the only option until recently was to get themselves the 3rd Generation model. The only issue with this 3rd generation model was that as of August 2024, the product was over nine years old and invariably due for an update.

Advertisement

It may have taken Google almost a decade to do it, but the company finally announced a successor to the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) in August 2024. The rather obviously named Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) gets several feature updates over the third-generation model launched way back in 2015.

If you have been looking for details about all the new features Google's newest Learning Thermostat model gets over the third-generation model, this article will address most of the queries you need answers to.