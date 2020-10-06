Wyze Thermostat preorders go live just in time for winter

The latest connected home product from Wyze, the Wyze Thermostat, has arrived. Consumers can now preorder the device, which is currently listed as shipping in December. As with other devices previously introduced and released by Wyze, the new Thermostat has a budget-friendly price, making it an inexpensive way to start automating one’s home. The Wyze Thermostat joins the company’s security cameras, headphones, and more.

A smart thermostat is, of course, exactly what it sounds like. With the Wyze Thermostat, users can access the device in the Wyze app to adjust their home’s temperature. As well, the thermostat supports scheduling daily temperature changes, meaning the thermostat will automatically adjust itself a bit before bedtime, when you get up in the morning, and when you leave for work, as an example.

As well, Wyze has included energy usage tracking in the app, also offering users tips on how to save energy based on their usage history. The Wyze Thermostat works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant AIs, though Wyze notes that the Google Assistant support is ‘coming soon.’ With this support, users can obviously control the thermostat with their Echo and Google Nest devices.

Of course, the thermostat can also be manually adjusted by physically turning the dial on the wall-mounted device. The company says that installing the thermostat is simple enough for anyone to do, something it emphasized by releasing a video of the installation process:

Starting early next year, Wyze plans to also release a three-in-one remote temperature, motion, and humidity sensor for monitoring specific places in one’s home. Likewise, Wyze plans to release learning algorithms early next year that will automate the thermostat based on one’s own habits and home. The Wyze Thermostat is available to preorder now for $49.99 USD.