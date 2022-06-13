Amazon Vs Nest Thermostats: Which Is Right For Your Home?

What is a Nest Thermostat?

The Nest Thermostat is the latest thermostat offering from Google's Nest Collection (via CNET). It was released in October 2020 and is the most affordable thermostat in their line so far. For way less, you get a pared-down version of its flagship model, but you still get enough bells and whistles if you are looking for convenience, automation, and savings.

In terms of connectivity, you get to control settings and functions through Google Home App, plus it can also work with Alexa. It may not be the best option if you have a large home as it doesn't come with remote sensors. It also includes a motion sensor that can detect if you are home or not and adjust its temperature (via How-To Geek). All in all, it offers great value without a high price tag.

What is an Amazon Smart Thermostat?

This smart thermostat is the most affordable smart thermostat on the market right now. Though it lacks some automated features that you can find on other smart thermostats that cost, it is still a steal for homeowners. Its standout AI feature is Alexa Hunches which can make your house cool or warm based on previous habits. Other than that, there are not many add-ons to speak of. There is no speaker or microphone included — to get voice control you have to buy an Alexa device separately(via Amazon). Also, it can only work with Alexa.