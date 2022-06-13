Amazon Vs Nest Thermostats: Which Is Right For Your Home?
When you want to control the heating and cooling in your home, especially when you're not there, smart thermostats are the way to go. They may not be as expensive as you think, and, if you are looking for a bargain, the Amazon Smart Thermostat and Google Nest Thermostat are both great options to check out. These entry-level thermostats offer plenty of bang for your buck.
They allow you to remotely set the temperature you want, at the times you want, and its all completely automated so you never have to fiddle with buttons and switches — unless you really want to! Not only that, they also save you energy, save you money and are easy to install in any space (via Ahs) . If you are a homeowner looking for convenience, what could be better? For smart thermostat rookies everywhere, we are giving the blow-by-blow between these two devices so you can choose which one is right for you. Let's dive in.
Nest Thermostat vs Amazon Thermostat
What is a Nest Thermostat?
The Nest Thermostat is the latest thermostat offering from Google's Nest Collection (via CNET). It was released in October 2020 and is the most affordable thermostat in their line so far. For way less, you get a pared-down version of its flagship model, but you still get enough bells and whistles if you are looking for convenience, automation, and savings.
In terms of connectivity, you get to control settings and functions through Google Home App, plus it can also work with Alexa. It may not be the best option if you have a large home as it doesn't come with remote sensors. It also includes a motion sensor that can detect if you are home or not and adjust its temperature (via How-To Geek). All in all, it offers great value without a high price tag.
What is an Amazon Smart Thermostat?
This smart thermostat is the most affordable smart thermostat on the market right now. Though it lacks some automated features that you can find on other smart thermostats that cost, it is still a steal for homeowners. Its standout AI feature is Alexa Hunches which can make your house cool or warm based on previous habits. Other than that, there are not many add-ons to speak of. There is no speaker or microphone included — to get voice control you have to buy an Alexa device separately(via Amazon). Also, it can only work with Alexa.
Price
Both the Nest Thermostat and Amazon Smart Thermostat are packed with useful features for an affordable price. At $99 sale price, and $130 regular price, the Nest Thermostat is the cheapest thermostat you can get from Google. Amazon also offers its device at a low price as well. For $60, the cost of an Amazon Smart Thermostat is more than fair. Unfortunately, it is not available for international users as it's currently only sold in the United States currently.
There is just one caveat to these low prices. You may have to pay more if your home does not have the special wiring needed for them to work. You need to have a pre-installed adapter or C-wire that can supply uninterrupted power to these devices, and more than likely you will need to hire an electrician to install it for you. This may cost around $100 or more depending on your location.
Design
When it comes to design, the Google Nest is the hands-down champion. Although we do like the simple design of Amazon thermostats, Google Nest took this one step further and made a device that takes us straight to the future. It does away with buttons or dials, replacing them with a new swipe and tap feature found on the side so you can easily control the temperature and other functions. What's interesting about this model is that it looks just as good, if not better, than its more high-end versions (via Tech Radar). It comes in several different colors and has a unique touch with the addition of a mirror in the front instead of the usual LCD screen.
With the Amazon Smart Thermostat, its basic and unobtrusive design leaves little to complain about. You can easily control the temperature with three small buttons at the front of the device, and use its remote app for the rest of its settings.
Installation and compatibility
To make it easy for homeowners, both Amazon and Google make their products easy enough for DIY installation. You can also skip the hassle and hire an electrician to set it up. During installation, it's important to check if the thermostat is compatible with your HVAC system. Amazon Smart and Google Nest are compatible with most 24V systems (via Helpful Home and Google) and in most cases, you should have no problems getting either device to work.
All Wi-Fi thermostats should have a C-wire or common wire in order for them to run. Most newer homes should have this installed already, but if your home is older than 40 years, you may want to check if it has the proper wiring installed (via Sensi). A C-wire is an adaptor that can supply continuous power to any heating or cooling system. They are not expensive and can be purchased online or at any home improvement store. Or you can pay $30 extra and purchase it together with your Amazon thermostat. With the Google Nest, you don't have to use a C-wire but can install a Nest Power Connector which can be bought separately.