How much electricity does a ceiling fan use?

As summer approaches, many of us are looking forward to longer days and outdoor activities while dreading the higher energy bills that come with running air conditioning in our homes. As a solution to this problem, you might consider using energy-saving devices to help you reduce your power bill. That's where ceiling fans come in; depending on the climate where you live, they can help you use your air conditioning less, and on some days, you may be able to get away with not using it at all. While how much electricity a given ceiling fan uses varies based on its size and brand, most of them run on between 50 to 100 watts per hour, meaning it's a cheap operation.

When compared to how much it costs to run a central air conditioner, which can use anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 watts per hour, you can see how quickly the savings might add up. A budget-friendly air conditioner may not cost as much as central AC, but it'll still cost you more than a ceiling fan. We all know that a fan can't lower the temperature of a room, but it can make the space feel cooler and more comfortable for much cheaper than running the AC all day. And that's why so many people install ceiling fans: they can be an affordable way to stay cool while keeping your electricity use and monthly bill in check.