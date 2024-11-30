10 Energy-Saving Devices That Could Help Cut Down Your Power Bill

High energy bills are the bane of nearly everyone's existence because we all need power (and lights ... and heat and cooling). Even if you have some number of solar panels on your roof, odds are you still get an energy bill each month. Even for consumers with whole-house solar, conserving energy can help stretch your saved-up sunlight hours even further.

Energy prices have increased every year since 2019, per Statista, and while the increases were smaller in 2024 than in previous years, no one wants to spend more money on their power bill. So how can you cut down on the costs without sacrificing, say, being able to see at night or enjoying a climate-controlled house? The answer is simpler and likely more affordable than you might think.

Many inexpensive smart home devices make life easier, but there's also something to be said for the energy savings. Whether you build out an entire smart home or pick and choose some energy-conserving tools for your setup, being strategic can help you save money and ease pressure off the power grid.

Although there are plenty of ways to save money on your energy bills, like being more conservative with your shower duration or washing clothes with cold water, using energy-saving devices is probably more palatable. Tracking your energy bill is the best way to determine the impact of your energy conservation efforts, and there are plenty of devices that can help in the endeavor. Plus, most of them are relatively affordable.

