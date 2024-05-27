5 Reasons Why You're Getting High Electric Bills With Solar Panels

A big part of why many homeowners get solar panels installed on their properties is to offset high electricity bills, especially during the summer months when energy usage rises sharply. While many types of solar panels can cover up to 100% of the electricity consumption needs of a household, you might still have to rely on the energy provided by your utility company to meet the excess demand. In the best-case scenario, the utility bills you receive as a result of this usage should be minimal.

However, from time to time, you might notice a spike in your electricity bills, even with your solar panels working. There are numerous reasons for this, from increased energy usage on your part to a malfunction in the system. There can also be external factors that are just beyond your control. That said, the sooner you look into what's causing the spike and address the issue, the sooner you can bring down your utility bills and continue enjoying the benefits of your solar system installation. Below, we'll take a look at five of the most common reasons for high electricity bills, despite having a solar system.