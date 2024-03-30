Are Portable Solar Panels Worth It? Here's What You Should Know

The biggest and most obvious advantage of portable solar panels is that you can move them anywhere, but the potential benefits extend far beyond that. For a start, the average residential solar panel system will set you back around $25,000. If you qualify for the solar panel tax credit, you might be able to save a nice chunk of change, but we're still talking about a substantial investment. The more high-end portable solar panels, conversely, cost a few hundred dollars.

Portable solar panels require essentially no installation: you just unfold the panel (if necessary), place it in a sunny spot, and that's about it. You don't need to hire a professional to set things up for you. In the vast majority of cases, you won't need a planning permission or anything of the sort either. Also, portable solar panels don't require too much maintenance, apart from regular cleaning and such.

You definitely can't power your home or charge your electric vehicle with a couple of portable solar panels, but there's not what they're meant for anyway. Here's what that means, in more practical terms. For example, with a powerful, 400-watt portable solar panel, you can generate between 2.4 and 2.8 kilowatt-hours of electricity on a sunny day. Meanwhile, a 200-watt panel, produces between 1.2 and 1.4 kilowatt-hours of electricity. In other words, with a typical portable solar panel, you can charge a couple of smartphones, or a laptop, or even power a small appliance, like a toaster or a microwave.