Solar Panel Credits 2024: How Much Can You Save And How To See If You Qualify

Solar panels are not inexpensive. Costing anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000, not including the hidden costs of solar panels, this type of installation is usually a significant investment for the home buyer. Additionally, the estimated cost could easily go up based on how many solar panels you need to power your home. That said, although the upfront cost is undeniably high, solar panels work out to be more economical in the long term.

By increasing the value of your home and lowering your electricity consumption, solar panels usually end up paying for themselves in a few years. Furthermore, while the upfront cost can seem like a lot, tax credits, like the federal solar tax credit, can help lessen the financial burden on homeowners.

The federal solar tax credit, also called the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), is essentially something you can claim on your federal taxes if you've had solar panels installed on your residential property. Keep in mind that the solar tax credit is only a credit that reduces your payable tax amount; it is not a deduction or a refund.

The credit can be applied to the cost you incur on the equipment itself as well as the installation. However, if you've done any remodeling or made any structural changes for the sole purpose of installing the panels, those costs will not be covered. Given how the federal solar tax credit can reduce your overall investment, understanding the specifics in terms of how much you can save and the eligibility for this tax credit can help.