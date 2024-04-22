10 Common Ways Solar Panels Break (And How To Protect Them)

Solar panels can save money, energy, and frustration, but they're not a perfect solution to home energy needs. Though solar panels can increase home values, there are also downsides to consider. Photovoltaic (PV) modules require regular maintenance, so while solar is passive, you don't get to be. Even with careful upkeep, failures happen and solar panels break. And for as much as they can reduce your power bill, they still come with a large cost up-front (remember, solar panels can take up to a decade to pay themselves off).

If you've decided that solar panels are worth the investment, it makes sense to learn what you can do to protect them. Let's take a deep dive into common ways solar panels fail so you'll be prepared if it happens. From micro-scratches that slowly decrease efficiency to large-scale accidents that immediately cut off power generation, so much can go wrong and with little warning. Here are the common ways solar panels break — and tips on how to protect them.