How Often Do Solar Panels Need Cleaned, And How Much Does It Cost?

Solar panels are one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to protect the environment and slash a good chunk of your electrical bills. One of the most important aspects of the solar panel is its ability to absorb sunlight, which it will then convert into electricity to provide power. It does so via reflective panels made from silicon, which utilize the photovoltaic effect to generate electricity from absorbed sunlight. The panels will need to be in tip-top shape to optimize their efficiency.

Solar panels are still in their infancy, and there are a lot of misconceptions and myths about them, but it is true that they need regular maintenance in the form of cleaning. So, when do you need to clean your solar panels? In general, you should check and clean your solar panels often to check for debris. However, the right time to thoroughly clean is every six months, based on the manufacturers' recommendations. Of course, this is not taking into account a broad range of other factors. There are instances when you will need to do proper maintenance earlier, and there are other cases where you should hold off for a bit longer.