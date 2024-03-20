How Often Do Solar Panels Need Cleaned, And How Much Does It Cost?
Solar panels are one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to protect the environment and slash a good chunk of your electrical bills. One of the most important aspects of the solar panel is its ability to absorb sunlight, which it will then convert into electricity to provide power. It does so via reflective panels made from silicon, which utilize the photovoltaic effect to generate electricity from absorbed sunlight. The panels will need to be in tip-top shape to optimize their efficiency.
Solar panels are still in their infancy, and there are a lot of misconceptions and myths about them, but it is true that they need regular maintenance in the form of cleaning. So, when do you need to clean your solar panels? In general, you should check and clean your solar panels often to check for debris. However, the right time to thoroughly clean is every six months, based on the manufacturers' recommendations. Of course, this is not taking into account a broad range of other factors. There are instances when you will need to do proper maintenance earlier, and there are other cases where you should hold off for a bit longer.
Signs to look for if your solar panels need cleaning
The six-month recommendation is simply that: a recommendation. There are signs you should look out for that may indicate a cleanup is needed sooner rather than later.
First, a visual inspection is a quick and easy way to assess the status of your solar panels. Various types of debris can accumulate on its surface, such as dust and even pollen, if regular rainfall is insufficient to wash it away. If you find that the panels appear to have a layer of dust or film on their surface or have noticeable discoloration, a quick wash is in order.
The second sign to look out for will be the panels' performance. Did you notice a significant drop in energy production? This issue can be due to a variety of factors, with the most common being the aforementioned dust and debris buildup. However, it can also be caused by malfunctioning components. The best way to determine this is through the process of elimination, starting with cleaning the panel surface. If that doesn't fix the issue, it is time to schedule maintenance with professionals.
Some locations will require more frequent solar panel maintenance than others
It is also important to note that the location of the solar panels will also play a major factor in how often the equipment will require cleaning and maintenance. Take, for example, areas with high vehicular traffic, such as cities. These places will often have substantial dust and dirt in the air that can quickly accumulate over solar panels and obstruct their ability to generate energy. Other places where solar panel cleaning and maintenance might be needed more frequently are coastal areas, areas prone to dust storms, and places that experience low rainfall.
The environment in these areas exposes the solar panel to a wide variety of materials that can rapidly deteriorate the integrity of the panel or simply cause the surface to gather dust and grime that will eventually lead to reduced performance from the equipment. As such, if you live in these locales, you might need to schedule maintenance more often to ensure your solar panel's efficiency. Keeping your solar panels in good condition will ensure that they will meet and even surpass their average shelf life.
How to clean solar panels
First and foremost, always adhere to the manufacturer's manual when cleaning solar panels on your own. In general, you will only need to use a soft cloth or a soft-bristled brush to clean the panel's surface. Avoid anything abrasive, as you do not want to scratch the surface. You can also use your garden hose (do not use a pressure washer) to spray and rinse the solar panel to make accumulated dust and grime easier to remove. Of course, preventative measures are still the best way to keep your solar panels in good shape.
For a more exhaustive cleaning, opting for a professional solar panel cleaning service is highly recommended. This will minimize any risk of damaging the panel, as these services will have the appropriate tools to clean solar panels thoroughly and safely. Solar panel maintenance costs vary, but you can expect to shell out between $400 and $750 annually.
Additional expenses can also arise if there are components that will need replacing. Fortunately, most solar panel companies provide a generous warranty for many major parts, but customers will most likely need to shoulder the delivery fee. Also, some companies will offer a special app to their customers that can be used to monitor the current state of the solar panel, allowing them to keep track in real-time.
When should you not clean your solar panels?
On the flip side, there are certain situations where cleaning solar panels is not advised. The primary factor here is the weather and climate of your location. For example, you should refrain from cleaning solar panels at high noon, especially when it's summer. The sudden change in temperature from washing can lead to thermal shock and cause warping on the solar panels, which can permanently take your solar panels out of commission.
Besides damaging the solar panels, safety is also a concern, as the blisteringly hot surface of the roof and solar panels can burn exposed skin. You should also avoid cleaning solar panels when it is raining, snowing, or during a particularly windy day, as this increases the risk of accidents. With that in mind, the best time to do regular cleaning of solar panels is in the early morning or late afternoon, when the temperature of the panels is not in the extremes.