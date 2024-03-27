How To Protect Your Solar Panels From Getting Destroyed By Hail

On March 15, 2024, thousands of solar panels installed at the 3,300-acre Fighting Jays Solar Farm in Fort Bend County, Houston, Texas, were damaged after a powerful hailstorm hit the area. Even as authorities continue to assess the scale of damage caused by this extreme weather event, the incident — once again — highlighted one of the major risks people need to contend with while setting up solar power systems.

The March 15 incident is not the first time we have heard of hailstorms causing massive damage to solar panels in Texas. In 2019, the Midway Solar farm in West Texas was impacted by a severe hailstorm, causing estimated damage worth $70 million. Needless to say, people intending to set up their solar power system — especially in areas prone to intense hailstorms — need to keep this factor in mind before plonking their hard-earned money on such a capital-intensive endeavor.

While solar panels are built to withstand light to moderate hailstorm events, in light of recent events, it is becoming increasingly clear that some damage may be inevitable in areas prone to intense hailstorms. Despite this, there are several steps one could take to protect solar panels from getting damaged by hail in the first place. Let us explore some of these options.