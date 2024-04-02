How Much Do Solar Panels Cost Per Square Foot? These Tools Can Help You Find Out

Adding solar panels (and by extension, an entire system) to your home often provides two distinct benefits: Lower electricity bills and an increase in the home's overall value. However the process can be rather costly at the outset.

That's why it's a good idea to try and calculate a rough cost estimate (hardware, installation, additional expenses, etc.) before attaching panels to your roof. There are several ways to arrive at an approximate value, too, including guesses based on the livable square footage of your home. It may not be the best (and isn't the most accurate) approach, though.

Keep in mind that most of these numbers can and will vary depending on your location, potential tax credits and other incentives, who you talk to, how many solar panels you'll need, what kind of panels you use, and so on. It's also important to remember that there are some things you'll want to verify about your home before you commit to any solar installation.