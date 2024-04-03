What To Know About Thin Film Solar Panels

As the name implies, thin film solar panels are composed of solar cells that are much thinner than what you'll find in your average solar panel. To the point where, in most cases, they can quite literally flex and bend without breaking — though not so much if they're attached to rigid materials like glass or metal.

Thin film solar panels are also much lighter than more traditional style (i.e. rigid) panels and are comparably easier to install. They might not be the best idea for powering an entire home (we'll get to that), but they work well with RVs, sheds, and so on. Basically if something is too small or not sturdy enough to accommodate the size or weight of regular solar panels, thin film panels could be a solution.

There are four basic kinds of thin film solar panels, with each offering its own benefits and drawbacks. And when compared to their more common polycrystalline and monocrystalline counterparts (with average efficiencies between 13- to 16-percent or 15- to 23-percent, respectively) they don't perform quite as well.