6 Common Mistakes That Are Increasing Your Electric Bill

Depending on where you live, you've probably noticed that your electric bill increases substantially in the summer or winter months. We rely on our HVAC systems to regulate the indoor temperature, ensuring our comfort year-round. They're one of the marvels of modern life; they also account for about half of the average home's energy usage. Therefore, if you want to lower your electric bill, this is where you should start. We're not suggesting you give up on AC and heat altogether. However, making even small adjustments to your thermostat could make a big difference in how much you pay each month.

Many people keep their thermostats at a constant temperature whether they're at home or not, leading to their HVAC running more than necessary. If you're not going to be at home for a few hours, you can turn off your AC or set it to a higher temperature to use less power while you're gone. However, be careful about turning off your heat for extended periods because you may use more energy reheating your home than you would have, letting your HVAC system run while you are gone. Supplementing your AC with a ceiling and plug-in standalone fans can help you cut down on your AC use in the summer. In the winter, adding a few more blankets to the bed and layering while you're up and about can help you stay warm without overdoing it with the heat.