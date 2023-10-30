How Much Should You Spend On A New Electric Water Heater?

Your home's water heater helps make modern life possible. It's certainly worth its price, but at the same time, it will do the same job even if you find a way to pay less for it by installing a new unit with modern energy-saving technology. On the other hand, it's a large, ungainly piece of machinery that requires a professional to install (you need a permit), so there's plenty of motivation to make the one you have last, as well. Buying a new water heater often involves weighing the trade-off between the expense of having a new system installed and the savings that new system will yield over the life of the unit.

Water heaters vary in their power source, their size, their cost, and their lifespans — it's a fairly broad subject, so we'll be sticking to electric models for this discussion. Electric water heaters are cheaper to buy, run more efficiently, and last longer. They also need no pilot light. However, they are more expensive to run and, in general, do not heat water as fast as gas-powered models.

Within the realm of electric water heaters, there are tank models, tankless models, and the newest development, the hybrid water heater. Let's review each.