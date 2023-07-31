Why America Banned Incandescent Light Bulbs
The transition from incandescent light bulbs to Compact Flourescent bulbs, followed by technologically superior LED bulbs, has been ongoing for well over a decade. So long, in fact, that many Americans might not even realize that the old-fashioned filament bulbs — those invented by Thomas Edison in 1879 — aren't already banned. But following some stalling during former President Donald Trump's term, the official ban on manufacturing or selling incandescent bulbs goes into effect on August 1, 2023. Although it will not be illegal for consumers to be in possession or continue using the obsolete bulbs, the Department of Energy (DOE) is warning retailers that the sale or manufacture of such bulbs will be subject to a maximum fine of $542 per light bulb.
According to Lifehacker, the average cost of an LED bulb is approximately $5 to $7 each whereas a conventional incandescent bulb costs only $2 to $3 each, so there is an additional up-front cost involved. The DOE is quick to point out that LED bulbs use 75% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescents, which will save money to the tune of approximately $100 each year per household over the long term. Additionally, the agency claims that 5% of all greenhouse gases worldwide are created by lighting and that banning incandescent bulbs will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions over a period of several decades.
Some Americans still prefer to have a choice
In spite of the long-term benefits that the DOE cites, some Americans oppose the ban, labeling it as government overreach. This is especially relevant in the wake of similar recent talks targeting the efficiency of home appliances such as gas stoves, dishwashers, and certain types of water heaters.
In July 2023, a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee held a discussion titled "Canceling Consumer Choice: Examining the Biden Administration's regulatory assault on American's home appliances." According to The Hill, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., commented "I'm happy the Department of Energy is out here making sure that we can all save money because we're too dumb to figure out how to do it ourselves."
As of 2020, incandescent or halogen incandescent bulbs accounted for approximately 30% of all light bulbs sold in the United States. The ban does have a certain few exceptions, such as the continued availability of incandescent bulbs inside microwave ovens.