Why America Banned Incandescent Light Bulbs

The transition from incandescent light bulbs to Compact Flourescent bulbs, followed by technologically superior LED bulbs, has been ongoing for well over a decade. So long, in fact, that many Americans might not even realize that the old-fashioned filament bulbs — those invented by Thomas Edison in 1879 — aren't already banned. But following some stalling during former President Donald Trump's term, the official ban on manufacturing or selling incandescent bulbs goes into effect on August 1, 2023. Although it will not be illegal for consumers to be in possession or continue using the obsolete bulbs, the Department of Energy (DOE) is warning retailers that the sale or manufacture of such bulbs will be subject to a maximum fine of $542 per light bulb.

According to Lifehacker, the average cost of an LED bulb is approximately $5 to $7 each whereas a conventional incandescent bulb costs only $2 to $3 each, so there is an additional up-front cost involved. The DOE is quick to point out that LED bulbs use 75% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescents, which will save money to the tune of approximately $100 each year per household over the long term. Additionally, the agency claims that 5% of all greenhouse gases worldwide are created by lighting and that banning incandescent bulbs will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions over a period of several decades.