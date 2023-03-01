Why States Are Banning These Fluorescent Lights

In December 2022, the President Joe Biden's administration proposed a new rule that, if enacted, would more nearly triple the current minimum light bulb efficiency level of 45 lumens per watt to over 120 lumens per watt. This legislation would effectively phase out compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs entirely in favor of more energy-efficient LEDs.

But as it turns out, several state governments are getting out ahead of the federal government with their own bans on CFLs. On February 17, 2023, Vermont became the first state to ban the sale of CFLs. California has adopted a similar policy, which takes effect on January 1, 2024. According to the nonprofit Environment America, "Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and Washington" are expected to put legislation to this effect forward.

Even without state bans, consumers are moving away from flourescent lighting. Per a 2020 Residential Energy Consumption survey cited by CNN, almost 50% of U.S. households use LED bulbs for most or all their indoor lighting — that's up from a 2015 survey that found only 4% of households had them. The same survey showed that only 12% of Americans reported using CFLs as their primary bulbs in 2020.