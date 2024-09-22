5 Useful Paint Spraying Accessories You Can Get At Harbor Freight

Painting can be a hassle of a job, and you use a paint sprayer to help make it as painless as possible. However, if you find that clumps are starting to form in the spray or your spray gun keeps getting clogged, you may need another barrier in the machine to help. Harbor Freight sells an Inlet Strainer made by Avanti for only $8. It doesn't have very many reviews, but its six reviews are all five stars. Users say that it works as it should and is easy to clean, as you only have to unscrew it.

The strainer is designed to filter out any paint debris, which will allow the paint to spray on and dry smoothly. This also helps to extend your paint sprayer's pump life. It's a fairly simple design with a screen-to-paint filter attached to a fitting of your choice — either a barbed fitting or a standard garden hose thread. However, according to Harbor Freight, it is meant to work on Avanti and Graco Magnum series airless paint sprayers. If those aren't sprayers that you own, you at least have an idea of what to look for to help those pesky paint clumps.