Bringing a timeworn classic car back to life is a rewarding endeavor, whether you opt for a show-class original restoration or take a more flexible restomod or pro touring approach. Some classics can also give you a substantial return on your investment of time and money. Even if you don't make a profit, you'll still have a cool car to drive while most other folks are stuck in one of the many boring, all-too-similar current models. Victorian-era writer and philosopher Thomas Carlyle wrote, "Man is a tool using animal. Without tools he is nothing, with tools he is all."

Carlyle died a few years before the world's first car hit the road, but the old Scotsman could have been talking to backyard mechanics who would come along generations after his death. Harbor Freight was founded in 1977 and has since grown to a chain of more than 1,500 stores with 28,000 employees, in part because of its comprehensive selection of tools for auto repair and maintenance. Some of the tools from the automotive section of Harbor Freight's website are especially suited to restoring or resto-modding classic cars.