Pro Touring Vs. Restomod: The Biggest Differences Between These Car Building Styles

Classic cars have an aura all of their own, with lines like the 1969 Ford Mustang having a signature style that sets them apart from even their sportiest, edgiest modern-day descendants. But while owning a classic big-block muscle car may seem like a great idea on paper, the reality may not be quite so rosy. Sure, it'll go fast in a straight line, but if you're used to modern cars you may find other aspects of the authentic vintage experience — overly-soft suspensions and sub-par braking systems, to name a couple — hard to live with.

That's where restomods and pro-touring restorations come into the picture. Both approaches aim to retain the old-school aesthetic appeal of a vintage car while bringing the driving experience up to the 21st century with modern upgrades and tweaks. They're not for purists who want that "blast from the past" feel of a vintage car, warts and all, but they're a great way to immerse yourself in the vibe of the '60s or '70s without all of the sacrifices of the original model.

If you want a modern experience with classic looks, then a restomod or pro-touring car is the way to go. But what do these terms mean, exactly, and how do you differentiate and choose between the two? Let's dive in.