4 Classic Cars That Make Great Investments

In my three and a half decades of car ownership, I have almost always opted to drive an older vehicle with character rather than something new with lots of modern bells and whistles. My roster of vehicles owned includes Jeep CJ5s and CJ7s from between 1976 and 1979, a 1978 4x4 International Harvester Scout, a 1976 Jeep Wagoneer, a 1964 Plymouth Valiant convertible, a 1984 XJ Jeep Cherokee, and three '80s and '90s YJ Wranglers. While it's not quite old or distinctive enough to be considered a true "classic," my current vehicle — a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder — is now a quarter of a century past its date of manufacture.

Buying and selling so many classic cars has given me a strong grasp of how classic car values can fluctuate, and which models should be high on anyone's shopping list once they have decided an older car is for them. Older cars aren't only fun to drive and easy to work on; they often provide a healthy return on your original investment. Here are a few classics that might help put some extra money in your pocket along with the inevitable smile on your face.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY 2.0]